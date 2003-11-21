from the no-excuses dept.
Pushing renewable power immediately could save trillions in health costs:
The use of fossil fuels comes with a wide variety of externalized costs. The big focus tends to be on the carbon dioxide fossil fuel produces and its role in warming the climate. But fossil fuels also cause environmental damage when they're extracted, and burning them produces particulate pollution and ozone. Those substances have downstream effects on human health and agriculture. If all of these costs were included in the price of fossil fuels, then alternatives would be far more competitive.
There have been numerous attempts over the years to quantify these externalized costs. Some look at the issue from a purely economic perspective, and others look at efforts to inform policy. These efforts tend to be based on our best understanding at the time; however, as our knowledge improves, the figures can be worth revisiting. That's exactly what's been done by a team of researchers at Columbia and Duke Universities who use current climate scenarios and updated health data.
The researchers' results say that, even if you ignore the climate benefits, moving away from fossil fuels rapidly would lead to benefits that, in the US alone, can add up to trillions of dollars before the century is over.
The big changes in the work involve a shift over to model version six of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Projects (CMIP), which was accompanied by new emissions scenarios. These scenarios include everything from emissions growing at their prepandemic pace through to near the end of the century, down to a net-zero-by-2050 scenario. The ones that are considered most often are two high-end scenarios (growth to 2080 and a slower pace of growth to the end of the century), and two that are consistent with limiting warming to either 1.5º or 2.0º C.
These scenarios obviously produce impacts via climate change. But the researchers also converted them into emissions of other pollutants, such as particulates and nitrogen oxides, based on the current US energy mix. Those pollutants have a variety of effects on the US population, such as exacerbating asthma and raising the risk of heart problems. Ozone, which is produced by some of the combustion products, can also damage crops.
A second major change compared to past analyses was the consideration of medical impacts. The authors state that we now have an "improved understanding of the human health impacts of exposure to both heat and air pollution." This turns out to be critical, since health impacts are far and away the most costly of those considered.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @03:58PM
Dismantling the for-profit health care from Ronnie that started this would be just as impossible.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday November 03, @04:07PM
I thought that windmills gave me cancer, somehow!
Besides, as long as I don't need to see or meet coal miners dying of black lung, oil roughnecks getting their arms ripped off or heads bashed in, or the kids getting asthma that just happen to be downwind of a power plant, I can go about my life pretending that these problems don't exist.
This is especially important if I just happened to be a senator allegedly representing a state where black lung is particularly severe and kill roughly 1000 of my constituents every year, but I'd really rather throw a wrench in any government efforts to reduce dependence on coal mining because I just happen to have gotten millions of dollars running coal companies, which I've since passed along to my son, so any shift away from coal would make it harder for me to make improvements on my houseboat. Not that this definitely hypothetical example would have any effect on the policy of a major country or anything.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @04:11PM
We should not ignore THEIR benefits they get from robbing us.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday November 03, @04:15PM
This is not what the pharma industry has in mind for society, so you can bet it won't happen.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday November 03, @04:41PM (1 child)
Wood is considered to be a renewable energy source. Burning wood is one of the most highly polluting energy sources.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday November 03, @04:45PM
And?
Cyanide is made out of renewable peach pits. You probably don't want to breathe that either.