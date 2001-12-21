from the you-are-what-you-eat dept.
Ubiquitous food additive alters human microbiota and intestinal environment:
Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) is a synthetic member of a widely used class of food additives, termed emulsifiers, which are added to many processed foods to enhance texture and promote shelf life. CMC has not been extensively tested in humans but has been increasingly used in processed foods since the 1960s. It had long been assumed that CMC was safe to ingest because it is eliminated in the feces without being absorbed. However, increasing appreciation of the health benefits provided by bacteria that normally live in the colon, and thus would interact with non-absorbed additives, has led scientists to challenge this assumption. Experiments in mice found that CMC, and some other emulsifiers, altered gut bacteria resulting in more severe disease in a range of chronic inflammatory conditions, including colitis, metabolic syndrome and colon cancer. However, the extent to which such results are applicable to humans had not been previously investigated.
The team performed a randomized controlled-feeding study in healthy volunteers. Participants, housed at the study site, consumed an additive-free diet or an identical diet supplemented with carboxymethylcellulose (CMC). Because the diseases CMC promotes in mice take years to arise in humans, the researchers focused here on intestinal bacteria and metabolites. They found that CMC consumption changed the make-up of bacteria populating the colon, reducing select species. Furthermore, fecal samples from CMC-treated participants displayed a stark depletion of beneficial metabolites that are thought to normally maintain a healthy colon.
Lastly, the researchers performed colonoscopies on subjects at the beginning and end of the study and noticed that a subset of subjects consuming CMC displayed gut bacteria encroaching into the mucus, which has previously been observed to be a feature of inflammatory bowel diseases and type 2 diabetes. Thus, while CMC consumption did not result in any disease per se in this two week study, collectively the results support the conclusions of animal studies that long-term consumption of this additive might promote chronic inflammatory diseases. Therefore, further studies of this additive are warranted.
Journal Reference:
Benoit Chassaing, et. al. Randomized controlled-feeding study of dietary emulsifier carboxymethylcellulose reveals detrimental impacts on the gut microbiota and metabolome. Gastroenterology, 2021; (DOI: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.11.006)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 01, @10:14PM (1 child)
I check the ingredients in my food. I don't buy anything with ubiquitous in it!
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @10:22PM
Good for you! Now go grab yourself a cookie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @10:46PM
I'm quite certain that those of us who say things like "avoid processed food" would generally get a lot of push-back from certain quarters here. We may not have had a study like this; but just a simple observation that our neighbors who get stuff that comes in aluminum and plastic, stuff that's microwaved and "ready to eat", tend to be less healthy. If it wasn't recognized as food 200 years ago, it's suspect. No, that's not "science" but it makes sense because the other things are part of a long-term experiment that isn't complete yet. Sometimes (but not always) science needs to catch up with us luddites.