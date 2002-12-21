from the ten-percent-of-the-US-population-lives-in-California dept.
Omicron is now in the U.S., with first case found in California:
The first U.S. case of the omicron variant has been identified in California in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
The patient had mild symptoms that were improving and was in isolation, officials said.
Much remains unknown about the highly mutated variant, which scientists fear could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. The new variant has been identified in more than 20 countries since it was first identified in southern Africa last week.
[...] Federal health officials are expanding a program that offers free coronavirus testing at key U.S. airports, part of strengthened efforts to monitor international arrivals amid growing concerns about the omicron variant.
Under the program, visitors from eight African nations, including those connecting through Europe, who arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco International and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airports, will be given the option of taking a test when they arrive. Those who volunteer also will be given the option of an at-home test to take three to five days after arrival.
International arrivals already are required to show proof of a negative virus test before boarding U.S.-bound flights, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing this week that the screening program at four of the nation’s busiest airports will provide additional data that can aid in the agency’s monitoring efforts.
First case of omicron COVID variant identified in the US:
The first confirmed US case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in California, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing Wednesday. The infected person arrived in the US from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29, Fauci said.
"Genomic sequencing was conducted at the University of California at San Francisco, and the sequence was confirmed at the CDC as being consistent with the omicron variant," said Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.
[...] The person was fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine -- but had not had a booster shot -- and experienced only mild symptoms that are now improving. They are quarantining, and all close contacts have so far tested negative, Fauci said. The person is a resident of San Francisco between the ages of 18 and 49, and was not hospitalized, California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Wednesday.
"We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States," Fauci said.
Fauci reiterated that within the next three weeks, there will be a lot more information about the transmissibility and severity of this strain of the disease, as well as the effectiveness of vaccinations and booster shots against the omicron variant. The new variant was first identified in South Africa in late November.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @09:43AM
If you are not vaccinated, get the jab.
If you are vaccinated, get the booster. The data is unclear but you may not be protected.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @09:48AM (3 children)
We need to subsidize the airlines, and get the planes flying again at pre-Covid levels! And, we need to surge the border! And, we need to hug a Chinaman!
We have the most fucked up, hodge-podge, hit-or-miss pandemic policies imaginable. When international travel is shut down, I'll start to take the authorities a little bit seriously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @10:15AM (2 children)
We need to come up with a bunch of straw men, cut them all down, and then strut around smugly congratulating ourselves!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @10:41AM (1 child)
Want to stick with facts, huh? Well, fact is, we're doing something terribly wrong. The richest countries have the highest death rates. And, I don't accept the common wisdom that dark skinned people are too ignorant to count.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday December 02, @10:49AM
We also have the highest number of old people. Ever taken a look at the age pyramid of Niger? Half the country ain't old enough to fuck legally in the US. Also, since they generally do understand how epidemics work, because they very likely have one in recent memory unlike us where only the ancient ones even know what a pandemic looks like (by the way, how many 80+ year olds do you know that believe the conspiracies?), and since they know that there ain't a medical system that will catch them if they fall due to their own stupidity, they tend to take warnings serious and try to avoid getting sick as well as they possibly can.
And guess what, in this case that actually works.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @09:55AM (1 child)
The next letter in line was Nu, which they skipped because it might be confused with the word "new."
They also skipped Xi, because they don't want it to be associated with someone who might happen to be named Xi. But totally not the Chinese dictator who the WHO totally doesn't take their marching orders from.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday December 02, @10:51AM
Xi is a common name in China. How'd you feel if you had a common name and they named a virus strain after you?