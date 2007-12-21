TAKING Viagra slashes Alzheimer's risk by two-thirds, research suggests.

Scientists claim the love drug may help boost brain health and cut levels of toxic proteins that trigger dementia.

Experts analysed data on 7.2 million U.S. adults and found regular users had a 69 per cent lower chance of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's over the next six years.

Medics say the findings, published in the journal Nature Aging suggest the little blue pill could soon be prescribed to tackle dementia.

They are now planning a fresh study to test the benefits of sildenafil – the generic version of Viagra – in early Alzheimer's patients.