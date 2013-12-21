from the double-double-lithography-trouble dept.
Intel Unveils Plan to 'Propel Moore's Law Beyond 2025':
In its relentless pursuit of Moore's Law, Intel is unveiling key packaging, transistor and quantum physics breakthroughs fundamental to advancing and accelerating computing well into the next decade. At IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel outlined its path toward more than 10x interconnect density improvement in packaging with hybrid bonding, 30% to 50% area improvement in transistor scaling, major breakthroughs in new power and memory technologies, and new concepts in physics that may one day revolutionize computing.
"At Intel, the research and innovation necessary for advancing Moore's Law never stops. Our Components Research Group is sharing key research breakthroughs at IEDM 2021 in bringing revolutionary process and packaging technologies to meet the insatiable demand for powerful computing that our industry and society depend on. This is the result of our best scientists' and engineers' tireless work. They continue to be at the forefront of innovations for continuing Moore's Law." –Robert Chau, Intel Senior Fellow and general manager of Components Research
Moore's Law has been tracking innovations in computing that meet the demands of every technology generation from mainframes to mobile phones. This evolution is continuing today as we move into a new era of computing with unlimited data and artificial intelligence.
Continuous innovation is the cornerstone of Moore's Law. Intel's Components Research Group is committed to innovating across three key areas: essential scaling technologies for delivering more transistors; new silicon capabilities for power and memory gains; and exploration of new concepts in physics to revolutionize the way the world does computing. Many of the innovations that broke through previous barriers of Moore's Law and are in today's products started with the work of Component Research – including strained silicon, Hi-K metal gates, FinFET transistors, RibbonFET, and packaging innovations including EMIB and Foveros Direct.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 13, @04:48PM
Disclaimer: I work for Intel, but not for long. Have already informed my boss of plans to retire in 2022. As an insider, I state that Intel is completely dysfunctional and has been since around 2014 when a prior CEO had some "efficiency company" come in and fire all of the long time experts on Intel Architecture and design. I've been seeing new "specifications" that read more like a B- highschool project. Personally, I recommend that you never buy a Lunar Lake CPU. I don't have the same complaints about the Xeon lines -- those architects can still at least put out somewhat decent specifications. But avoid Intel client space like the plague. Buy AMD.
Realistically the article title should read more like "Intel unveils plan from current CEO for years after he will have retired."
i.e., this is bullshit corporate propaganda, because a CEOs plans can only really last as long as he is the CEO, and in 2025, when Gelsinger turns 65 and is forced to retire, then another CEO will be appointed and make his own plans for the company.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday December 13, @05:18PM (1 child)
Moore's law in its initial incarnation is dead for a long time now (the number of transistors thing) - about 10 years. People have started redefining the law to claim it being alive and well. I can make it much more simple for Intel: I hereby redefine Moore's law to be always true. Actually, this is what they say, now that I think of it.
OTOH Intel might want to catch up with AMD first, before becoming ambitious in any way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 13, @05:28PM
Same OP as the FP here. For anyone who understands exponentials, it makes sense that the original meaning of Moore's Law could not continue forever. We know this because in the 2010->2020 time-frame Intel CPU performance did NOT increase at the same rate as transistor counts.
So the number of transistors we have to simulate to prove that a design works is increasing rapidly... but the CPUs in our server farms are sometimes 7 years old, and even if they were brand new, the performance of those CPUs did not double. To make matters even worse, all current professional Verilog/Systemverilog simulators are single-threaded. So the modern CPU strategy of adding more cores and more threads does not help speed up the R&D process of silicon design.
This causes the D portion of R&D to take significantly longer, since we have to prove the functionality of more transistors than ever, but using the same old CPU performance we had for the last decade. Time to market slows way down, lots of more bubs escape into A0 silicon because management buries their head in the sand and keeps schedules the same, and you start seeing Intel CPUs needing B0, and C0, and D0, and if you follow Sapphire Rapids, even E0 steppings before the product is stable enough to make it customers. Each stepping adds at least 6 months to the products shipping schedule.
Intel's slogan really should be: Designing Tomorrow's CPUs with Yesterday's Technology