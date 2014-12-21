Stories
Germany to Force ISPs to Give Discounts for Slow Internet Speeds

posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 14, @06:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the WTCIWYG-(What-They-Claim-Is-What-You-Get)? dept.
driverless writes:

Looks like Germany is about to force ISPs to actually deliver the speeds they promise in their advertising:

A new regulation coming in the form of an amendment in the Telecommunications Act of Germany could radically change the relationship between consumers and internet service providers. According to the draft, users will be able to test their internet speeds and, if there's a too large deviation between their real-world results and what their ISPs promised, they will be eligible for a bill discount. The discount amount will be comparable to the deviation between the contractually agreed Internet speeds and the actual ones.

[...] According to the German consumer protection authorities, deviations from contractual agreements affect over 50% of internet users in the country. As such, the new law will provide a balancing dynamic and an incentive for ISPs to meet their marketing promises and offer more consistent service quality.

Now if only more consumer services were regulated that way.

