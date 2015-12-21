from the high-precision dept.
Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel:
A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy.
For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it.
Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement.
[...] Inertial confinement fusion involves creating something like a tiny star. It starts with a capsule of fuel, consisting of deuterium and tritium – heavier isotopes of hydrogen. This fuel capsule is placed in a hollow gold chamber about the size of a pencil eraser called a hohlraum.
Then, 192 high-powered laser beams are blasted at the hohlraum, where they are converted into X-rays. These X-rays implode the fuel capsule, heating and compressing it to conditions comparable to those in the center of a star – temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius (180 million Fahrenheit) and pressures greater than 100 billion Earth atmospheres – turning the fuel capsule into a tiny blob of plasma.
And, just as hydrogen fuses into heavier elements in the heart of a main-sequence star, so too does the deuterium and tritium in the fuel capsule. The whole process takes place in just a few billionths of a second. The goal is to achieve ignition – a point at which the energy generated by the fusion process exceeds the total energy input.
The experiment, conducted on 8 August, fell just short of that mark; the input from the lasers was 1.9 megajoules. But it's still tremendously exciting, because according to the team's measurements, the fuel capsule absorbed over five times less energy than it generated in the fusion process.[...]
Your humble editor often gets a little snarky about the presentation of fusion energy results, possibly due to sloppy journalism or press releases, possibly due to scientists who don't want the magnitude of the shortfalls to be obvious, but finally it seems all the figures are non-misleading, and finally it seems they're actually getting close. Time for tokamaks to up their game - the race is on!
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Thursday December 16, @01:52AM
“input from the lasers was 1.9 megajoules.” But the output was only 1.3, so this was still a major loss of energy over the course of a fraction of a second.
I love the thought of fusion, but calling this “close” is a bit misleading.