The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know:
A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue.
[...] Jen Easterly, head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), called it "one of the most serious flaws" seen in her career. In a statement on Saturday, Easterly said "a growing set" of hackers are activelyattempting to exploit the vulnerability.
[...] "It will take years to address this while attackers will be looking... on a daily basis [to exploit it]," said David Kennedy, CEO of cybersecurity firm TrustedSec. "This is a ticking time bomb for companies."
[...] "It's ubiquitous. Even if you're a developer who doesn't use Log4j directly, you might still be running the vulnerable code because one of the open source libraries you use depends on Log4j," Chris Eng, chief research officer at cybersecurity firm Veracode, told CNN Business. "This is the nature of software: It's turtles all the way down."
[...] It could [be] present in popular apps and websites, and hundreds of millions of devices around the world that access these services could be exposed to the vulnerability.
Attackers appear to have had more than a week's head start on exploiting the software flaw before it was publicly disclosed, according to cybersecurity firm Cloudflare. Now, with such a high number of hacking attempts happening each day, some worry the worst is to yet come.
"Sophisticated, more senior threat actors will figure out a way to really weaponize the vulnerability to get the biggest gain," Mark Ostrowski, Check Point's head of engineering, said Tuesday.
[...] There is concern that an increasing number of malicious actors will make use of the vulnerability in new ways, and while large technology companies may have the security teams in place to deal with these potential threats, many other organizations do not.
"What I'm most concerned about is the school districts, the hospitals, the places where there's a single IT person who does security who doesn't have time or the security budget or tooling," said Katie Nickels, Director of Intelligence at cybersecurity firm Red Canary. "Those are the organizations I'm most worried about -- small organizations with small security budgets."
Log4j attackers switch to injecting Monero miners via RMI:
Some threat actors exploiting the Apache Log4j vulnerability have switched from LDAP callback URLs to RMI or even used both in a single request for maximum chances of success.
This shift is a notable development in the ongoing attack and one that defenders need to be aware of when trying to secure all potential vectors.
For now, this trend was observed by threat actors looking to hijack resources for Monero mining, but others could adopt it at any time.