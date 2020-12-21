While we have no information on the impact of this attack or the actions taken by the attackers, based on our analysis of the files in question, we believe it's reasonable to conclude that the attackers were able to intercept and possibly exfiltrate all local network traffic in this organization. This could include information exchanged with other US government agencies and other international governmental and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) focused on international rights. We also have indications that the attackers could run code of their choosing in the operating system's context on infected systems, giving them complete control.

The backdoor works by replacing a normal Windows file named oci.dll with two malicious ones—one early in the attack and the other later on. The first imposter file implements WinDivert, a legitimate tool for capturing, modifying, or dropping network packets sent to or from the Windows network stack. The file allows the attackers to download and run malicious code on the infected system. Avast suspects the main purpose of the downloader is to bypass firewalls and network monitoring.