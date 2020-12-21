Backdoor gives hackers complete control over federal agency network:
A US federal agency has been hosting a backdoor that can provide total visibility into and complete control over the agency network, and the researchers who discovered it have been unable to engage with the administrators responsible, security firm Avast said on Thursday.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, associated with international rights, regularly communicates with other US agencies and international governmental and nongovernmental organizations. The security firm published a blog post after multiple attempts failed to report the findings directly and through channels the US government has in place. The post didn't name the agency, but a spokeswoman did in an email. Representatives from the commission didn't respond to an email seeking comment.
While we have no information on the impact of this attack or the actions taken by the attackers, based on our analysis of the files in question, we believe it's reasonable to conclude that the attackers were able to intercept and possibly exfiltrate all local network traffic in this organization. This could include information exchanged with other US government agencies and other international governmental and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) focused on international rights. We also have indications that the attackers could run code of their choosing in the operating system's context on infected systems, giving them complete control.
The backdoor works by replacing a normal Windows file named oci.dll with two malicious ones—one early in the attack and the other later on. The first imposter file implements WinDivert, a legitimate tool for capturing, modifying, or dropping network packets sent to or from the Windows network stack. The file allows the attackers to download and run malicious code on the infected system. Avast suspects the main purpose of the downloader is to bypass firewalls and network monitoring.
> US Commission on International Religious Freedom
> regularly communicates with other US agencies and international governmental and nongovernmental organizations.
Sounds like a good cover for TLAs to me...
GOD help them.
:)
I had never even heard of this govt outfit. Turns out it was created in 1998. To do what, exactly? Spend federal money and provide jobs for the politicians' kids, I guess.