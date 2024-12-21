Stories
Dogs Notice When Computer Animations Violate Laws of Physics

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 26, @04:48AM
upstart writes:

Dogs notice when computer animations violate laws of physics:

A pair of researchers at the Medical University of Vienna and University of Vienna has found that dogs notice when objects in the world do not conform to the laws of physics. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, Christoph Völter and Ludwig Huber describe experiments they conducted with pet dogs looking at objects depicted on a computer screen.

Prior research has shown that human babies and adult chimpanzees tend to notice if something they are looking at appears to violate the laws of physics—things dropping upwards, instead of down, for example. In this new effort, the researchers have found the same is true for pet dogs.

Journal Reference:
Christoph J. Völter and Ludwig Huber, Dogs' looking times and pupil dilation response reveal expectations about contact causality, Biology Letters (DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2021.0465)

