from the trash-talk dept.
In the early 2010s, garbage started falling out of the sand dunes in Lingreville, France. Beset by chronic coastal erosion, a long-forgotten landfill was spewing its rotten trove into the ocean. In 2016, a powerful storm dug into the site. The next year, cleanup crews stripped 14,000 cubic meters of sand mixed with waste—including asbestos—from the site. Now, researchers are warning that coastal communities around the world are set to face the same fate, with destabilized landfills on the verge of releasing large amounts of waste into the ocean.
Humans have been throwing everything from hazardous industrial waste to domestic rubbish into landfills for decades. Landfills were originally seen as eternal dumping grounds that could hold waste forever. It didn't take long for environmental concerns to arise, and today legislation often dictates what can and can't be chucked into a landfill. But the vast majority of landfills predate such rules. And with sea level rise causing more extreme erosion, flooding, and storm surges, we are on the verge of being reunited with much of this refuse.
[...] Their research shows that in France, for instance, the 1,000 municipalities located close to the coast each have at least one landfill. The Netherlands has 4,000 to 6,000 legacy landfills. With a third of the country lying below sea level, most Dutch dumps are also partly below sea level. (Though, like the rest of the country, they are hidden behind extensive flood defenses.) In Florida, the team estimates that there are 1,099 landfills at risk of flooding.
Several of these coastal tips have already started to decay. In 2008, a 400-meter-long stretch of cliff collapsed near Lyme Regis on England's southern coast. Since then, lead, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and asbestos have all been found in the sediment nearby. Unlike in Lingreville, the cliff near Lyme Regis is too unstable to be excavated. Instead, people have been clearing the waste as it falls out. The estimated 50,000 tonnes of rubbish seems destined to erode into the ocean. That is just one of England's roughly 1,200 historical landfills that sit within the tidal flood zone—generally near estuaries, cities, and industrial centers.