Why you should consider purchasing refurbished over new electronics:
[...] And there's another set of benefits to refurbished electronics these days, which I discussed with Lauren Benton, the general manager at Back Market.
"One major issue here is too much demand, and not enough supply of chips. Refurbished electronics helps alleviate supply chain woes by keeping chips in circulation longer. Back Market is leading the charge against buying new these days to support and promote sustainability in tech," Benton told me.
She outlined further the benefits of buying refurbished:
First and foremost, major cost savings can be realized. Refurbished devices are usually half the price of new while still functioning like new (they can be up to 70% off the price of new).
Better quality is another factor. Benton said that when working with professional refurbishers, consumers can expect a professional review of their device. I myself can attest to this since these devices have been proven to work reliably.
"For example, at Back Market, all sellers must meet a 25-point quality charter, which ensures that the defective rate on the platform remains low — generally below 5%. For reference, the unofficial failure rate of new devices hovers at around 3% (case in point, the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus, which both came out at the end of 2017, were each reported to have a 3% failure rate in Q1 of 2018)" she told me.
Have you used reconditioned hardware and, if so, what are your experiences? If you have bought used hardware (but not reconditioned) has it turned out to be a bargain or a disappointment?
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Thursday December 30, @01:35PM
For personal use, I almost always buy used electronics. Not that I am poor - like 88% of the country's population has worse income.
I avoid "refurbished" - I can pretty much clean it with vacuum, compressed air, soap and etanol, reset the settings and reinstall the software without losing a screw or two or breaking a socket inside, thank you.
There are at least two reasons for not buying new (besides the obvious savings):
- The software I like to use (e.g. non-mainstream Linux distributions, LineageOS, etc) lags support for new devices
- One can never know which devices will turn out to be the good ones (early adopters, thank you very much for debugging all the trash they sell nowadays).
(All this is not really limited to electronics. Cars, furniture, houses, even some clothes tend to give better deals and way better diversity and choice on the secondary market)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 30, @01:36PM
Steep discounts, products are often good as new, and you can take it back if parts are missing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 30, @01:54PM
I've already invested my life savings in ink and toner.