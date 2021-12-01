from the "big?"-see:-HHGTTG dept.
Elon Musk rejects claims his satellites are squeezing out rivals in space:
Elon Musk has hit back at criticism that his company's Starlink satellites are hogging too much room in space, and has instead argued there could be room for "tens of billions" of spacecraft in orbits close to Earth.
"Space is just extremely enormous, and satellites are very tiny," Musk said. "This is not some situation where we're effectively blocking others in any way. We've not blocked anyone from doing anything, nor do we expect to."
His comments, made in an interview with the Financial Times, came in response to a claim from Josef Aschbacher, head of the European Space Agency, that Musk was "making the rules" for the new commercial space economy. Speaking to the FT earlier this month, Aschbacher warned that Musk's rush to launch thousands of communications satellites would leave fewer radio frequencies and orbital slots available for everyone else.
[...] Rejecting suggestions he was "squeezing out" future satellite competitors, Musk compared the number of satellites in low Earth orbit to what he said were 2 billion cars and trucks on Earth. Each orbital "shell" around the Earth is larger than the planet's surface, he said, with an additional shell every 10 meters or so further out into space.
"That would imply room for tens of billions of satellites," he said. "A couple of thousand satellites is nothing. It's like, hey, here's a couple of thousand of cars on Earth — it's nothing."
Some experts challenged Musk's claim that satellites in low Earth orbit could safely match the density of cars and trucks on Earth.
Spacecraft traveling at 17,000 mph need far greater separation than cars to leave time to adjust their orbits if a collision seems likely, said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. At that speed, a three-second gap would only leave room for about 1,000 satellites in each orbital shell, he calculated.
