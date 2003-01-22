from the Your-daily-dose-of-scare dept.
Analysis: A pandemic-scarred year [2021]ends in darkness -- but with hope on the horizon:
The year [2021] dawned in a blaze of hope that new, effective Covid-19 vaccines -- free and available to all -- would deliver the country from the worst public health emergency in 100 years, in which 350,000 Americans had already died. The promise of a new President, Joe Biden, to shut down the virus rang in the nation's ears after his predecessor had lied about Covid-19's severity, botched the government response and prized his political goals over its health.
But the year ends in a dark place. Hospitals are flooded with Covid-19 patients, the transportation network is seizing up, and a new coronavirus variant -- Omicron -- is finding even the most careful citizens.
[...] "I think that right now we're in the public health crisis of our lifetimes," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Thursday.
But there will come a day when it's no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren't at great risk of overflowing with patients.
[...] The United States may be past the peak of Omicron cases around the end of January, some experts say; 2022 may be when the coronavirus becomes "part of our background and it comes goes," Dr. Ofer Levy told CNN's Alisyn Camerota this week.
"I think it's likely that we'll see this wave come and go and that the spring and summer will look a lot better than right now looks to us," said Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital. "There will be fewer cases, and then again, next fall and winter we'll see a spike of viral illnesses, coronaviruses, influenza and others, but that it'll be more like an endemic cycle.
The Covid-19 case surge is altering daily life across the US. Things will likely get worse, experts warn:
"Omicron is truly everywhere," Dr. Megan Ranney, a professor of emergency medicine at Brown University's School of Public Health, told CNN on Friday night. "What I am so worried about over the next month or so is that our economy is going to shut down, not because of policies from the federal government or from the state governments, but rather because so many of us are ill."
The nation broke records at least four times this week for its seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 cases, reporting an all-time high of more than 386,000 new daily infections Friday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The high case count is already causing disruptions in the country.
It was the best year ever for Wall Street..
Let's do it again!
Hope, more like cope for dopes, heheheh.
Hyperinflation incoming.
Initial reports were that infections were so mild people didn't even know they had it.
