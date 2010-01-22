from the catch-me-if-you-can dept.
Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers:
Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
"Such a requirement is between a dealer and their customer," a spokesperson said. "It is up to the dealer to decide to use it and to consult with local laws in the state they operate should they choose to do so."
The clause reads, "Purchaser hereby agrees that it will not sell, offer to sell or otherwise transfer ownership interest in the Vehicle prior to the first anniversary of the date hereof. Purchaser further agrees that Seller may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand payment from Purchaser of all value received as consideration for the sale or transfer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 10, @08:28PM (2 children)
Easier fix. Just make all sales leases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 10, @08:30PM (1 child)
Thou shalt not steal from the dealers.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 10, @08:47PM
I thought the dealer code was not to get high on your own supply. These guys have clearly been huffing electrolytes or whatever ...
At least they acknowledge that this just isn't legally binding or enforceable in any way. If they want to prevent them from selling it I guess they have to get some kind of rental agreement for the first year and then you buy the car after that. Still that probably won't stop people flipping them (not in that way). Still they want people to just do this out of the goodness of their heart? I guess dealers that don't get the signatures from customers will just be transferred to the end of the supply line so they won't have any cars to sell?
I guess they could install some kind of DRM in the car that ties it to the person they sold it to and that can't be reset or changed for a year. Nobody would probably want to sell that car then if they keep getting all the parking tickets or fines or whatever else the new "owner" attaches to the car that you in theory then still own. Unless you want to be like one of those homeless dudes that owns hundreds of cars just cause they are junkers and people don't give a shit about their car and want to pay fines and taxes.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Monday January 10, @08:29PM
Owners can sell the parts at an even better profit
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday January 10, @08:42PM
Price them, so supply just barely exceeds demand. It's as easy as 1. Place Price Tag, 2. ???, 3. Profit. And there is no 2.
If they really have to save face in front of their redneck cheapskate customers, make the first year's production a "special edition". Like with "AI-enhanced seat adjustment" at , like, $24900 extra, and drop that as mandatory feature once production has ramped up.
Or is that just a test for "sales" contracts in "you own nothing" times?
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday January 10, @09:06PM (1 child)
What's the penalty to seller for non-compliance with the contract?
New buyer didn't signed the silly contract, so bricking his car remotely may be a crime as well.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 10, @09:19PM
is old stuff [npr.org]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday January 10, @09:11PM (1 child)
If they do it. Only they have the right to profit.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 10, @09:15PM
What valuable service do scalpers provide?
In what way to they benefit society, or anyone, actually?
Buy up the supply of something highly coveted, then immediately sell it at an exorbitant price. How does this help anyone?
A large Starlink satellite constellation will be a smashing success!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 10, @09:13PM
I've heard the horror stories. Mostly about things I don't care about, like X-boxes. Or F-150 Lightnings.
But what about if it were to affect something like Raspberry Pi's?
Is scalping becoming a national problem that needs to be fixed?
A large Starlink satellite constellation will be a smashing success!