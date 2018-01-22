Microsoft Set to Purchase Activision Blizzard in $68.7 Billion Deal
Microsoft this morning announced plans to purchase gaming mega-publisher Activision Blizzard for a record-setting $68.7 billion. The move, when finalized, would bring franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Starcraft, and many more under the umbrella of the Xbox maker.
Today's announcement follows on Microsoft's $7.8 billion acquisition of Bethesda, announced just 15 months ago. After some initial confusion about what that meant for Bethesda's multiplatform titles, it has since become clear that most of Bethesda's biggest franchises, such as Elder Scrolls, will not be appearing on competing consoles such as the PlayStation 5.
In an encouraging sign for fans of Activision Blizzard's multiplatform games, Microsoft said in its announcement that "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward." But Microsoft and Bethesda executives made similar positive noises about multiplatform titles before the deal was closed, only to shift towards Bethesda exclusivity after the deal was finalized.
Microsoft notes in its announcement that Activision Blizzard games would become a part of its Game Pass program, which currently enjoys 25 million subscribers. "With Activision Blizzard's nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion-dollar franchises, this acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry," the company said. "Upon close, Microsoft will have 30 internal game development studios, along with additional publishing and esports production capabilities."
Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft said: "We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."
Activision Blizzard has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.
It has been dealing with accusations of a toxic work-place culture and claims of sexual harassment in recent months.
MS set to buy the competition, Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. I guess this is what corporations with too much cash on hand do, go on a shopping spree.
I wonder if this means World of Warcraft will now come to the Xbox and if the sub fee will be covered by the Xbox Game Pass...
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday January 19, @03:01AM
Prepare to be assimilated. Resistance is futile.
(Score: 1) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 19, @03:05AM
I only run Windows for, . . . Oh noes! It's a trap!
Die Republikkkanische Partei isst die weissvolken partei.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 19, @03:21AM
Microsoft's very obvious goal is to buy up all the game developers to make them XBox or Windows only, then use them to drive Sony and Nintendo out of the console business. Which is completely illegal in the US, not that the FTC has ever really wanted to go after Microsoft for that since their dust-up in the 90's.
Oh, and I'm pretty sure we can all agree that all the beloved Blizzard franchises are done. An out-of-season April Fools joke? [youtube.com] indeed.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday January 19, @03:51AM
Call-of-Halo 2023 4ever!
Activision can't even keep up with the games they have. They're the only games I buy that are broken to begin with, and I expect them to be broken. I can't imagine how a company that has trouble with their main task is going to perform while being assimilated.
Can't wait!