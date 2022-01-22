Call Of Duty QA Testers Form Activision Blizzard's First Union:
Thirty-four quality assurance testers at Raven Software, the Activision Blizzard studio in charge of its massively popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, announced today that they are unionizing after weeks of striking over recently announced layoffs in their department. Calling themselves the Game Workers Alliance, they're asking the embattled publisher which recently announced a historic sale to Microsoft to voluntarily recognize the union.
"Today, I am proud to join with a supermajority of my fellow workers to build our union, Game Workers Alliance (CWA[sic])," Becka Aigner, QA functional tester II at Raven, said in a press release. "In the video game industry, specifically Raven QA, people are passionate about their jobs and the content they are creating. We want to make sure that the passion from these workers is accurately reflected in our workplace and the content we make. Our union is how our collective voices can be heard by leadership."
Game Workers Alliance has formed with the support of the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees by the Communications Workers of America. It currently has the support of 78% of eligible workers, a representative of CWA told Polygon. QA testers have historically been overworked and underpaid at Activision Blizzard, as they are at most game companies. Game Workers Alliance has given management by January 25 to voluntarily recognize the union before it files for an election with the National Labor Review Board.
"We ask that Activision Blizzard management respect Raven QA workers by voluntarily recognizing CWA's representation without hesitation," said CWA Secretary-Treasurer Sara Steffens said in a press release. "A collective bargaining agreement will give Raven QA employees a voice at work, improving the games they produce and making the company stronger. Voluntary recognition is the rational way forward."
A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard told Kotaku in an email the company is "carefully reviewing the request for voluntary recognition from the CWA, which seeks to organize around three dozen of the company's nearly 10,000 employees."