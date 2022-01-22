Thirty-four quality assurance testers at Raven Software, the Activision Blizzard studio in charge of its massively popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, announced today that they are unionizing after weeks of striking over recently announced layoffs in their department. Calling themselves the Game Workers Alliance, they're asking the embattled publisher which recently announced a historic sale to Microsoft to voluntarily recognize the union.

"Today, I am proud to join with a supermajority of my fellow workers to build our union, Game Workers Alliance (CWA[sic])," Becka Aigner, QA functional tester II at Raven, said in a press release. "In the video game industry, specifically Raven QA, people are passionate about their jobs and the content they are creating. We want to make sure that the passion from these workers is accurately reflected in our workplace and the content we make. Our union is how our collective voices can be heard by leadership."

Game Workers Alliance has formed with the support of the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees by the Communications Workers of America. It currently has the support of 78% of eligible workers, a representative of CWA told Polygon. QA testers have historically been overworked and underpaid at Activision Blizzard, as they are at most game companies. Game Workers Alliance has given management by January 25 to voluntarily recognize the union before it files for an election with the National Labor Review Board.