Some Windows 11 users are running into trouble with sporadic stuttering issues (accompanied with audio glitches), which according to reports are related to AMD processors and the necessary TPM [*] security required by Microsoft's newest operating system.

Specifically, on AMD PCs, there's an implementation of TPM which is fTPM – meaning it's integrated in firmware, rather than on a separate TPM module – and this is what folks who are affected believe is causing the issue, finding that when it's turned off in the BIOS, the stuttering disappears.

Unfortunately, some people don't have the option to turn off fTPM – that switch simply isn't present in the BIOS – so they're out of luck on that score. The other alternative solution appears to be installing a discrete TPM module, rather than relying on the firmware integrated functionality, and this also works to fix the issue – at least according to reports. Assuming you have the ability to install a separate TPM module in your PC.

[...] the stuttering frame rates hit at random times and last for a few seconds in some cases – longer in others – and audio is garbled at the same time.