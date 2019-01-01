from the trust-is-hard-won-and-easily-lost dept.
Windows 11 frame rate stuttering reported by some users with AMD CPUs:
Some Windows 11 users are running into trouble with sporadic stuttering issues (accompanied with audio glitches), which according to reports are related to AMD processors and the necessary TPM [*] security required by Microsoft's newest operating system.
Specifically, on AMD PCs, there's an implementation of TPM which is fTPM – meaning it's integrated in firmware, rather than on a separate TPM module – and this is what folks who are affected believe is causing the issue, finding that when it's turned off in the BIOS, the stuttering disappears.
Unfortunately, some people don't have the option to turn off fTPM – that switch simply isn't present in the BIOS – so they're out of luck on that score. The other alternative solution appears to be installing a discrete TPM module, rather than relying on the firmware integrated functionality, and this also works to fix the issue – at least according to reports. Assuming you have the ability to install a separate TPM module in your PC.
[...] the stuttering frame rates hit at random times and last for a few seconds in some cases – longer in others – and audio is garbled at the same time.
If that should occur, say, during a crucial moment of an online game you're about to win, that's going to be pretty frustrating (and doubtless it'll be a serious annoyance as part of your everyday computing life, too).
[...] Essentially, turning off fTPM is something of a minefield of possible collateral damage on Windows 11, and that's why some of those who want to get around this stuttering glitch are downgrading to Windows 10.
This issue is hopefully something both Microsoft and AMD are putting their heads together to attempt to fix, so we can keep our fingers crossed that a proper resolution is delivered in the near future. If the glitches aren't disrupting your computing experience too much, likely your best bet is to sit tight and hope for the timely delivery of a patch.
[*] TPM (Trusted Platform Module) on Wikipedia.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @03:35AM
/thread
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @04:18AM (2 children)
fucking mafia + Scientology combined
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 29, @04:19AM (1 child)
And Intel
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 29, @04:46AM
Microsoft has always been in bed with Intel - you can't tell where one's anatomy begins, and the other begins.