from the Deep-Thought dept.
The universe may have learned its own physical laws.
We present an approach to cosmology in which the Universe learns its own physical laws. It does so by exploring a landscape of possible laws, which we express as a certain class of matrix models. We discover maps that put each of these matrix models in correspondence with both a gauge/gravity theory and a mathematical model of a learning machine, such as a deep recurrent, cyclic neural network. This establishes a correspondence between each solution of the physical theory and a run of a neural network. This correspondence is not an equivalence, partly because gauge theories emerge from N→∞ limits of the matrix models, whereas the same limits of the neural networks used here are not well-defined. We discuss in detail what it means to say that learning takes place in autodidactic systems, where there is no supervision. We propose that if the neural network model can be said to learn without supervision, the same can be said for the corresponding physical theory. We consider other protocols for autodidactic physical systems, such as optimization of graph variety, subset-replication using self-attention and look-ahead, geometrogenesis guided by reinforcement learning, structural learning using renormalization group techniques, and extensions. These protocols together provide a number of directions in which to explore the origin of physical laws based on putting machine learning architectures in correspondence with physical theories.
from The Autodidactic Universe by Stephon Alexander, William J. Cunningham, Jaron Lanier, Lee Smolin, Stefan Stanojevic, Michael W. Toomey, and Dave Wecker.
This sounds like the kind of thing that would be rife with crackpottery, but I've looked it over enough that I can't say "it's not even false". It's not talking about whether we learned the laws of physics by trial and error (we did, that's the scientific method), but whether that's how the universe itself invented them. The authors see mathematical similarity in some formulations of laws of physics with some versions of artificial-intelligence learning algorithms. They explain this in some detail.
Definitely ground for further investigation, despite the catchy title.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday January 31, @05:53AM
This fits neatly with one of the theories in the Philosophical branch called Epistemology (the nature of being).
We are all very well acquainted with Dualism (there is a body and a soul which somehow interact) and Materialism (there is no soul - just the material world). But there is also a theory called Idealism - there is no physical world, just a spiritual one. Under that theory, our perception of the material world is, in essence, a 'language' that we have learned in order to communicate with the rest of existence.
This allows for all sorts of crazy stuff (Faster than Light, Ghosts, Mind-reading, Afterlife), through the theory that these phenomena are like an 'accent' to our shared 'language' of perception.
One of the arguments to support the theory is that of the dilemma of division:
- No matter how small the smallest object in the universe is, it still has a size and mass. Thus, it must be made up of something smaller
- The only piece of matter that cannot be divided would have to be infinitely small and weigh an infinitely small amount - something not actually physically possible
- We have recently been told by theoretical physicists that the smallest items actually do weigh zero, but they 'generate mass' through their energy. Sounds like hocum to me, but if true, they are basically saying that the whole mass of the universe is really just energy. Someone will no doubt correct me on this, but you get the gist of the argument.
The article's hypothesis of the universe 'learning' it's rules of physics fits perfectly with the theory of Idealism.
Food for thought!