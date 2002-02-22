Apple has been granted a restraining order against a Virginia woman it said has been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for more than a year, emailing him photos of a loaded pistol and trespassing at his home, according to court filings.

In its application, Apple accused the woman of "erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior." The company included in the application copies of photos, emails and tweets purporting to come from the woman. Apple said in the application that it believes the woman "may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to (Cook's) residence or locate him otherwise in the near future."