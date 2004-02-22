Slackware 15.0 release notes. Wed Feb 2 18:39:59 CST 2022

Good hello folks, nice to see you here again. :-)

Historically, the RELEASE_NOTES had been mostly technical information, but once again Robby Workman has covered the important technical details in CHANGES_AND_HINTS.TXT. Thanks!

We've actually built over 400 different Linux kernel versions over the years it took to finally declare Slackware 15.0 stable (by contrast, we tested 34 kernel versions while working on Slackware 14.2). We finally ended up on kernel version 5.15.19 after Greg Kroah-Hartman confirmed that it would get long-term support until at least October 2023 (and quite probably for longer than that). As usual, the kernel is provided in two flavors, generic and huge. The huge kernel contains enough built-in drivers that in most cases an initrd is not needed to boot the system. The generic kernels require the use of an initrd to load the kernel modules needed to mount the root filesystem. Using a generic kernel will save some memory and possibly avoid a few boot time warnings. I'd strongly recommend using a generic kernel for the best kernel module compatibility as well. It's easier to do that than in previous releases - the installer now makes an initrd for you, and the new geninitrd utility will rebuild the initrd automatically for the latest kernel packages you've installed on the system.