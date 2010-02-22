from the anti-gravity? dept.
Ice spikes are odd ice structures that occasionally grow out of ice cube trays. Unlike some of the strange things you might find growing in your refrigerator, ice spikes are made of nothing but ice. Ice spikes are the result of physics, not biology.
Here are some pictures[*] I took of ice spikes that grew in my kitchen freezer. They look a lot like the limestone stalagmites found in caves, although there was no water dripping inside my freezer when these formed.
To see your own ice spikes, make ice cubes in an ordinary ice cube tray, in an ordinary household freezer, but using distilled water, which you can buy in most supermarkets for about a dollar a gallon. We've tried several different freezers, and almost always got some ice spikes to grow.
[*] See linked article for the pictures. Have any soylentils also seen them?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @10:00PM
maybe if everything involved is certified to be nuclear powered, that is the ice cube tray plastic was molded with electricity made w/ nuclear powerplant, the fridge and all components was also made w/ electricity sourced from nuclear power and the water was filtered and pumped with nuclear power and most importantly, the experimentor would certifiabley be dead if not for nuclear energy input (food), it yields ice-spikes ... just saying. *shrug*
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday February 10, @10:01PM
Are ice spikes related to or possibly only similar to tin whiskers? [wikipedia.org]
Ice spikes growing out of the ice cub tray may not cause harm. But tin whiskers growing on a circuit board can cause short circuits. This can happen in places where you cannot easily fix it, such as on a spacecraft or satellite.
In TFA, the explanation of ice spike formation makes sense. Although it seems nobody is certain why some different tap waters cause different results. In the link I just gave, it is clear that nobody knows exactly why tin whiskers form. From the ice spike explanation, it seems to me that rapidly freezing water might avoid ice spike formation, and that ice spikes do not spontaneously grow later as tin whiskers can do on a circuit board.
Are there any obvious harms that could occur from the formation of ice spikes?
My right to spread death and disease to others is guaranteed like my right to drive intoxicated without insurance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 10, @10:13PM
it's all fun and games till someone loses an eye...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 10, @10:14PM
Other than getting poked?
We had to deal with tin whiskers during the transition to lead free solder. Apparently mixing lead bearing solder onto lead free components is a good way to increase tin whisker growth.
I believe lead free assemblies have some residual whisker formation potential, which I am sure delights consumer electronics manufacturers to no end.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.