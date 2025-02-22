Stories
FreeDOS 1.3 released

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 27, @11:17AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the for-those-seeking-something-different dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The new FreeDOS 1.3 which is a MS-DOS compatible free software operating system is now available for download.

"This contains a bunch of great new features and improvements since the 1.2 release, including: new FreeCOM 0.85a, new Kernel 2043 and an 8086 version with FAT32 support, floppy Edition now uses compression and requires about half as many diskettes, the return of networking, some new programs and games, many many many package updates, some updates and improvements to NLS, improved install process, especially with the MBR, some support to automatically set the COUNTRY.SYS information, improved CD initialization for the boot media and installed system, .. and much, much more"

It also including a Live mode on the CD.

Get it from the official FreeDOS site.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 27, @12:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 27, @12:20PM (#1225315)

    The Good
    It can run Doom and some GUIs.
    The Bad
    FreeDOS cannot be used as a replacement because the undocumented interfaces between MS-DOS 7.0–8.0 and Windows "4.xx" are not emulated by FreeDOS
    The Ugly
    Programs and drivers to connect you to a network.
    These may no longer be up to date. (as stated at the Freedos.org site)

