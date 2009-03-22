Needy, overconfident voice assistants are wearing on their owners' last nerves:
[...] "Hey Alexa, play 'Despacito,'" [Kate] Compton said into the ether from her home in Evanston, Ill., where she teaches computer science at Northwestern University. A nearby smart speaker launched into an explanation: The Luis Fonsi song was not available, but it could be if Compton paid for a subscription. Alexa proceeded to walk us through the pricing plans.
Compton tried again: "Hey Alexa, play classical music."
"Here's a station you might like," Alexa said tentatively, adding that the songs were hosted on Amazon Music.
Americans welcomed voice assistants into their homes on claims that Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant would be like quasi-human helpers, seamlessly managing our appointments, grocery lists and music libraries. From 2019 to 2021, the use of voice assistants among online adults in the United States rose to 30 percent from 21 percent, according to data from market research firm Forrester. Of the options, Siri is the most popular — 34 percent of us have interacted with Apple's voice assistant in the last year. Amazon's Alexa is next with 32 percent; 25 percent have used Google Assistant; and Microsoft's Cortana and Samsung's Bixby trail behind with five percent each.
While use is on the rise, social media jokes and dinner-party gripes paint voice assistants as automated family members who can't get much right. The humanlike qualities that made voice assistants novel make us cringe that much harder when they fail to read the room. Overconfident, unhelpful and a little bit desperate, our voice assistants remind us of the people and conversations we least enjoy, experts and users say.
As Brian Glick, founder of Philadelphia-based software company Chain.io, puts it: "I am not apt to use voice assistants for things that have consequences."
Users report voice assistants are finicky and frequently misinterpret instructions.
Talking with them requires "emotional labor" and "cognitive effort," says Erika Hall, co-founder of the consultancy Mule Design Studio, which advises companies on best practices for conversational interfaces. "It creates this kind of work that we don't even know how to name."
Take voice shopping, a feature Google and Amazon said would help busy families save time. Glick gave it a try and he's haunted by the memory.
Each time he asked Alexa to add a product — like toilet paper — it would read back a long product description: "Based on your order history, I found Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper Family Mega Roll, 18 Count." In the time he spent waiting for her to stop talking, he could have finished his shopping, Glick said.
"I'm getting upset just thinking about it," he added.
[...] "Every time we talk to one of these things, we feel like we're bad at it," Compton said.
(Score: 3, Touché) by crm114 on Thursday March 10, @03:05PM
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 10, @03:06PM
Start a band called "Alexa" and publish a song called "Go Fuck Yourself".
"Hey Alexa, play 'Despacito,'" [Kate] Compton said into the ether from her home in Evanston, Ill., where she teaches computer science at Northwestern University. A nearby smart speaker launched into an explanation: The Luis Fonsi song was not available, but it could be if Compton paid for a subscription. Alexa proceeded to walk us through the pricing plans. Compton tried again: "Hey Alexa, go fuck yourself."
"OK, playing "Go Fuck Yourself" by Alexa".
The royalties will flow like water.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 10, @03:22PM (1 child)
The burden involved in a poor user interface is a very well-understood topic in industrial psychology and UI design. "It creates this kind of work that we don't even know how to name." is complete crap spewed by the domain ignorant.
But it sounds dramatic! This is a new problem that nobody understands! We have no clue! We're in uncharted waters! Quick, fetch the smelling salts!
Wish there were some way to horsewhip journalists who don't even do basic fucking research.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 10, @03:32PM
...and being thin-minded enough to trust a Corporation, ever.
No matter how effective the system could be, it's there in people homes for one reason only.
Sigh, lets reminisce about a time before the Great Mundaning of the Internet, where people considered how exploitative computer tech could be.... The Free Software Movement was especially mindful of it.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday March 10, @03:38PM
I use Siri by holding a button and saying "wake me at 7am" or "start a 22 minute countdown". It doesn't listen all the time (at least as much as I can confirm without the ability to compile the code)
That's about all I use it for, and it works probably about 95% of the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 10, @03:53PM
When I accidentally say that to Alexa, the damn thing has started singing "You're so very, very, very, welcome" in reply.
We are in a Star-Trek-like future, but it's dystopian.
Picard: "Shields up, red alert!"
Enterprise computer: "Ok, I'm putting the shields up and going to red alert, but first, the last several times you have put up the shields and gone to red alert, you've also charged weapons. Is that something you would like me to do automatically in the future?"
Picard: "Shut the fuck up Westl...er...computer."
Seriously. Who the fuck designes the UX for this crap?