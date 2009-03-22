(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

While use is on the rise, social media jokes and dinner-party gripes paint voice assistants as automated family members who can't get much right. The humanlike qualities that made voice assistants novel make us cringe that much harder when they fail to read the room. Overconfident, unhelpful and a little bit desperate, our voice assistants remind us of the people and conversations we least enjoy, experts and users say.

As Brian Glick, founder of Philadelphia-based software company Chain.io, puts it: "I am not apt to use voice assistants for things that have consequences."

Users report voice assistants are finicky and frequently misinterpret instructions.

Talking with them requires "emotional labor" and "cognitive effort," says Erika Hall, co-founder of the consultancy Mule Design Studio, which advises companies on best practices for conversational interfaces. "It creates this kind of work that we don't even know how to name."

Take voice shopping, a feature Google and Amazon said would help busy families save time. Glick gave it a try and he's haunted by the memory.

Each time he asked Alexa to add a product — like toilet paper — it would read back a long product description: "Based on your order history, I found Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper Family Mega Roll, 18 Count." In the time he spent waiting for her to stop talking, he could have finished his shopping, Glick said.

"I'm getting upset just thinking about it," he added.

[...] "Every time we talk to one of these things, we feel like we're bad at it," Compton said.