California Can Once Again Set its Own Emissions Rules, EPA Says

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 12, @12:15AM
upstart writes:

California can once again set its own emissions rules, EPA says:

California can now set its own emission standards under the Clean Air Act, the EPA announced today. The decision puts an end to a feud that began when automakers pushed the Trump administration to revisit fuel efficiency rules, which eventually led the former president to revoke California's waiver to declare its own standards in 2019. California is known for pushing stricter emissions requirements than the federal government, standards which have also been adopted by 16 other states and Washington, D.C.

"Today we proudly reaffirm California's longstanding authority to lead in addressing pollution from cars and trucks," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. "Our partnership with states to confront the climate crisis has never been more important. With today's action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole."

  Saturday March 12, @12:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 12, @12:41AM (#1228657)

