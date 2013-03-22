UK's financial regulator orders shutdown of all Bitcoin ATMs:
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned operators of cryptocurrency ATMs in the UK to shut down their machines or else face enforcement action. In its announcement, the financial watchdog said that it hasn't granted any of the crypto firms registered with it the permission to operate ATM services. That means all crypto ATMs in the UK are illegal.
"Crypto ATMs offering cryptoasset exchange services in the UK must be registered with us and comply with UK Money Laundering Regulations," the regulator wrote. As The Telegraph reports, there are around 81 functional crypto ATMs in Britain based on data from the Coin ATM Radar tracker, located mostly inside supermarkets and convenience stores.
These ATMs allow users to deposit cash in exchange for cryptocurrency, which they can then transfer to their digital wallets. The regulator previously raised concerns that the machines could be used for money laundering, because they require minimal background checks, especially for small deposits.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 14, @01:34PM (2 children)
What right do they have to do this? There is a law for anything out there that the gov can use to control everyone. They fear BitCoin.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 14, @01:40PM (1 child)
Money laundering is a thing. Ask the Russians (well, and Ukrainians, but that isn't fashionable).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 14, @02:01PM
Yes, it's a thing. Having a bit of money, I have to go through those bank checks from time to time. Often nothing more than a few questions (by email) that I go along with, because I don't want to be bothered with it, BUT I can also see the things that would be easy to sneak through if I was in that ML business.
Personally, I think the major cause of this "security circus" is that banks fired most of their counter employees to do "everything online, done by yourself". No contact with your clients any more and when they deposit some money, you don't know who they are (because all you have is a home made copy of their ID).
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday March 14, @02:32PM
Don't they know that the money laundering is supposed to remain the domain of the rich and powerful, the elite classes and the financial market middlemen?
One of the UK's largest industries is literally industrial-scale money laundering, especially the foreign-shady-sourced-money kind...