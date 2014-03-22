from the so-you-thought-it-was-your-computer? dept.
Microsoft has begun testing promotions for some of its other products in the File Explorer app on devices running its latest Windows 11 Insider build.
The new Windows 11 "feature" was discovered by a Windows user and Insider MVP who shared a screenshot of an advertisement notification displayed above the listing of folders and files to the File Explorer, the Windows default file manager.
[...] As you can imagine, the reaction to this was adverse, to say the least, with some saying that "File Explorer one of the worst places to show ads," while others added that this is the way to go if Microsoft wants "people ditching Explorer for something else."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday March 15, @08:11PM
Who taught this was a great idea? The Redmond cabal sitting around wondering how to increase profit (or how to screw their install base even more), since they must be going broke or something. The solution was apparently to show ads in Explorer and it's not really selling out as it's offering the users a new feature that they really really want ...
I guess not upgrading to Windows 11 is just sounding better and better all the time. Are they trying to drive customers away or are they betting on that their users are sheep and will do or run whatever they are presented with?
Not even the various free operating systems have as far as I can recall as I type this sunk so low as to start pushing ads on their users yet. But an operating system you apparently pay for (or are supposed to) now feels they need an alternative revenue stream? If this goes down well it's the slip and slide down the hill. What will be the next great feature ...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 15, @08:16PM
Be sure to pirate either Windows Professional or Enterprise. Set group policies that block that crap.
At some point in time, Redmond will eliminate the ability to set useful group policies, but it still works at this point.
Alternatively, use DISM to remove the advertising nonsense from your installation media, though that is less reliable than group policy. You may uninstall now, but a future update can very well put it back.
