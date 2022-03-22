Browser-in-the-Browser Attack Makes Phishing Nearly Invisible:
We've had it beaten into our brains: Before you go wily-nily clicking on a page, check the URL. First things first, the tried-and-usually-but-not-always-trueadvice goes, check that the site's URL shows "https," indicating that the site is secured with TLS/SSL encryption.
If only it were that easy to avoid phishing sites. In reality, URL reliability hasn't been absolute for a long time, given things like homograph attacks that swap in similar-looking characters in order to create new, identical-looking but malicious URLs, as well as DNS hijacking, in which Domain Name System (DNS) queries are subverted.
Now, there's one more way to trick targets into coughing up sensitive info, with a coding ruse that's invisible to the naked eye. The novel phishing technique, described last week by a penetration tester and security researcher who goes by the handle mr.d0x, is called a browser-in-the-browser (BitB) attack.
The novel method takes advantage of third-party single sign-on (SSO) options embedded on websites that issue popup windows for authentication, such as "Sign in with Google," Facebook, Apple or Microsoft.
But according to mr.d0x's post, completely fabricating a malicious version of a popup window is a snap: It's "quite simple" using basic HTML/CSS, the researcher said. The concocted popups simulate a browser window within the browser, spoofing a legitimate domain and making it possible to stage convincing phishing attacks.
"Combine the window design with an iframe pointing to the malicious server hosting the phishing page, and [it's] basically indistinguishable," mr.d0x wrote. The report provided an image, included below, that shows a side-by-side of a fake window next to the real window.
[...] Thus does the BitB technique undercut both the fact that a URL contains the "https" encryption designation as a trustworthy site, as well as the hover-over-it security check.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 23, @04:31PM
I'm guessing this wouldn't fool a password keeper (Lastpass, Keepass, etc): another reason to use them??
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday March 23, @05:00PM (1 child)
Good luck imitating the look of my highly customized browser.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday March 23, @05:24PM
Good luck convincing me to do SSO with Google or Facebook. Not really worried about the browser-in-browser attack, just worried about Google and Facebook tracking where log on and when.