Elon Musk's stint on Twitter's board of directors has ended before it even began. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has scrapped plans to buff his resumé with a seat on Twitter's board, though his status as the company's biggest shareholder will still give him some influence over the platform.

The change in plans was announced by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Sunday night. In an internal note he subsequently posted to Twitter, Agrawal stated that Musk had directly discussed joining Twitter's board with them, and that the board had offered him a seat, but that he pulled out at the last minute on the day he was to be officially appointed.

[...] "We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance," Agrawal continued. "Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board."

Though Agrawal did not provide a reason why Musk backed down, and Musk has not commented publicly, it's reasonable to speculate that the restrictions placed on Twitter's board members may have been a contributing factor.