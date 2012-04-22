Elon Musk isn't joining Twitter's board of directors after all:
Elon Musk's stint on Twitter's board of directors has ended before it even began. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has scrapped plans to buff his resumé with a seat on Twitter's board, though his status as the company's biggest shareholder will still give him some influence over the platform.
The change in plans was announced by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Sunday night. In an internal note he subsequently posted to Twitter, Agrawal stated that Musk had directly discussed joining Twitter's board with them, and that the board had offered him a seat, but that he pulled out at the last minute on the day he was to be officially appointed.
[...] "We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance," Agrawal continued. "Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board."
Though Agrawal did not provide a reason why Musk backed down, and Musk has not commented publicly, it's reasonable to speculate that the restrictions placed on Twitter's board members may have been a contributing factor.
Elon Musk Is Poised For A Hostile Takeover Against Twitter:
An incredibly wealthy person quietly accumulated shares in a company some deem undervalued. That investor has gone public with concerns about the firm, questioning everything from its basic revenue model to employee culture, and rejected an offer from the business to join its inner circle and call off the attack.
We've seen where such a scenario ends dozens of times over the past decades: The rich shareholder is perfectly positioned to initiate a hostile takeover of a company. And now that's the reality confronting Twitter after Elon Musk has decided not to take a board seat, a role for him announced with some fanfare last week by CEO Parag Agrawal and founder Jack Dorsey. A day earlier, Musk, the world's richest person, revealed he'd amassed a 9.2% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.
"This now goes from a Cinderella story with Musk joining the Twitter board to likely a Game of Thrones battle between Musk and Twitter," says Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst who covers Tesla, one of two companies Musk runs. (SpaceX is the other.)
Elon Musk Will Join Twitter's Board of Directors
