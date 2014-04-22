from the dreamers-with-empty-hands dept.
Patrick Paumen causes a stir whenever he pays for something in a shop or restaurant. This is because the 37-year-old doesn't need to use a bank card or his mobile phone to pay. Instead, he simply places his left hand near the contactless card reader, and the payment goes through.
[...] He is able to pay using his hand because back in 2019 he had a contactless payment microchip injected under his skin.
[...] And when it comes to implantable payment chips, British-Polish firm, Walletmor, says that last year it became the first company to offer them for sale.
[...] The technology Walletmor uses is near-field communication or NFC, the contactless payment system in smartphones. Other payment implants are based on radio-frequency identification (RFID), which is the similar technology typically found in physical contactless debit and credit cards.
"Chip implants contain the same kind of technology that people use on a daily basis," he says, "From key fobs to unlock doors, public transit cards like the London Oyster card, or bank cards with contactless payment function.
"The reading distance is limited by the small antenna coil inside the implant. The implant needs to be within the electromagnetic field of a compatible RFID [or NFC] reader. Only when there is a magnetic coupling between the reader and the transponder can the implant can be read."
[...] Yet the issue with such chips, (and what causes concern), is whether in the future they become ever more advanced, and packed full of a person's private data. And, in turn, whether this information is secure, and if a person could indeed be tracked.
Financial technology expert Theodora Lau asks "How much are we willing to pay, for the sake of convenience?" she says. "Where do we draw the line when it comes to privacy and security? Who will be protecting the critical infrastructure, and the humans that are part of it?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 14, @04:38PM
A fellow from Sydney was doing similar years earlier.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-28/opal-card-meow-meow-implant-could-be-deactivated-by-authorities/8658986 [abc.net.au]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 14, @04:44PM
i guess it will become easier to herd all "undesirables" on the same boeing MAX flight then ...
i guess goebbels, today, would be askin' "do you want to submit totally?"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Thursday April 14, @04:50PM
You're supposed to put it on your right hand, and your forehead. Don't these people read?
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by srobert on Thursday April 14, @04:53PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdPmNM0IF7Y [youtube.com]
"Where's your Tattoo? Why come you don't have a tattoo? You're not unscanable, are ya? You're Unscanable! UNSCANABLE!!!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday April 14, @05:06PM
in my right hand. Super-convenient to pay for small things. I have 9 other implants to do a variety of things with, from opening doors at home and at work to starting my car, sharing my information, holding my COVID-19 certificate, authenticating in my banking app, generating codes for websites that support 2FA, etc.
To those who think NFC / RFIC implants are a threat to privacy, please take a look in your pocket. See that cellphone? *That* tracks you remotely, all the time, invasively. RFID implants are mostly anonymous (not the Walletmor obviously...) and they remain unpowered unless they're 1/4" to 1" from a reader. In other words, IMPLANTS DON'T TRACK YOU!
As for those who object to implants on religious ground, well all I have to say to you is, fuck you, stay in your corner and quit polluting our future with your nonsensical beliefs invented by ancient Palestine sheperds.