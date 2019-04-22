from the P.T.-Barnum-had-it-right dept.
'Jack Dorsey's First Tweet' NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280:
A non-fungible token (NFT) of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet could sell for just under $280. The current owner of the NFT listed it for $48 million last week.
Iranian-born crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi purchased the NFT for $2.9 million in March 2021. Last Thursday, he announced on Twitter that he wished to sell the NFT, and pledged 50% of its proceeds (which he thought would exceed $25 million) to charity. The auction closed Wednesday, with just seven total offers ranging from 0.09 ETH ($277 at current prices) to 0.0019 ETH (almost $6).
"The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it," Estavi told CoinDesk via a WhatsApp message on Wednesday.
Estavi has two days to accept the bid, or it will expire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @09:56AM
Bwaaahaaahaahahaahaha
*breathes in*
Haaaahaahaaahahhhahaahaaaaahaaa
Oh boy, I don't typically do schadenfreude, but I make an exception for this.
This could only get better if that crypto bro would actually go hungry because of his dumb 'investment', but alas...
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday April 19, @10:10AM
If the NFT is a con to part rich, greedy fools from their money, it's brilliant. The ownership class couldn't say no to an appeal to their core "values", LOL. But now, maybe no offer of millions is a sign that the con has had its run.
Too bad about the charity. Might have done better to skip the NFT, and donate that original $2.9 million to it.