Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

‘Jack Dorsey's First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 19, @09:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the P.T.-Barnum-had-it-right dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

'Jack Dorsey's First Tweet' NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280:

A non-fungible token (NFT) of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet could sell for just under $280. The current owner of the NFT listed it for $48 million last week.

Iranian-born crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi purchased the NFT for $2.9 million in March 2021. Last Thursday, he announced on Twitter that he wished to sell the NFT, and pledged 50% of its proceeds (which he thought would exceed $25 million) to charity. The auction closed Wednesday, with just seven total offers ranging from 0.09 ETH ($277 at current prices) to 0.0019 ETH (almost $6).

"The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it," Estavi told CoinDesk via a WhatsApp message on Wednesday.

Estavi has two days to accept the bid, or it will expire.

Original Submission


«  Green Eggs and Scam: Cuckoo Finch's Long Con May be Up
‘Jack Dorsey's First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @09:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @09:56AM (#1238121)

    Bwaaahaaahaahahaahaha
    *breathes in*
    Haaaahaahaaahahhhahaahaaaaahaaa

    Oh boy, I don't typically do schadenfreude, but I make an exception for this.
    This could only get better if that crypto bro would actually go hungry because of his dumb 'investment', but alas...

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday April 19, @10:10AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 19, @10:10AM (#1238123) Journal

    If the NFT is a con to part rich, greedy fools from their money, it's brilliant. The ownership class couldn't say no to an appeal to their core "values", LOL. But now, maybe no offer of millions is a sign that the con has had its run.

    Too bad about the charity. Might have done better to skip the NFT, and donate that original $2.9 million to it.

(1)