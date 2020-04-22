from the made-the-bus-in-seconds-flat dept.
The most complicated and expensive part of the supply chain is the last-mile delivery, where the costs can account for up to 28% of the total transportation cost and is projected to increase. The two main issues driving these costs will be the continual rise of e-commerce as well as rapid global urbanization, so there is a need for ways to optimize the delivery process to reduce costs. Urbanization leads to continued growth of traffic, which leads to transportation delays, higher fuel costs, and larger environmental impacts. These factors have led companies to consider deliveries by drone, but drones have limited battery capacities. Instead of looking at company delivery trucks as mobile charging stations from which to launch drones, a group of researchers considered utilizing public transportation vehicles to serve that purpose.
The idea of letting drones recharge or hitch rides on buses and trams to conserve energy was first introduced by Stanford researchers. The researchers in this work extended that idea to using multiple drones and multiple warehouses operating around the actual transportation nodes of a city (Bremen, Germany) and found that this is an attractive and viable approach that can be implemented in the real world.
Journal Reference:
Moadab, A., Farajzadeh, F. & Fatahi Valilai, O. Drone routing problem model for last-mile delivery using the public transportation capacity as moving charging stations. Sci Rep 12, 6361 (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-10408-4
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday April 20, @09:56PM
Drones require a landing pad, and if they are going to be attaching themselves to buses, trucks or even trains, they are going to need to latch tot he vehicle.
Drones are different shapes and sizes, and every drone will have its own charging connections.
History does not indicate that this will go well.
Every phone company puts up phone towers, often on the same buildings, and with little regard for appearance or aesthetics
Every phone manufacturer invented a different charging plug, and the fight goes on, even with EU laws.
So drone operators will want to install 'their' drone catch/hold device on 'public' vehicles (note, many public transport services are actually privately run, so there is added complexity)
How many separate boxes are allowed on one bus?
How much reserve power will a drone need, if buses only run every 20-40 minutes, and the next bus doesn't have a carry point (or there is already a drone using it)?
Are drone autopilots clever enough not to take off in tunnels, under bridges, or inside covered/underground terminals?
Messy 'solution', even in an ideal world.
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex