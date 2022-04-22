from the aspirin-commercials-give-me-headaches dept.
From the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/19/business/media/netflix-amazon-disney-ads.html
The two titans of the video streaming wars — Netflix and Disney+ — have long resisted commercials, showing a reluctance to have premium series like "Stranger Things" or "The Mandalorian" run alongside commercials hawking dish soap, soda and medications.
"No advertising coming onto Netflix — period," Reed Hastings, one of Netflix's co-chief executives, said several years ago, a point of view he repeated for some time. "We don't believe that the consumer experience would be a particularly good one if we had advertising on Disney+," Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer, said in late 2020.
But now, the streamers are starting to come around on Madison Avenue.
After announcing financial results for a difficult quarter, in which Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, Mr. Hastings told investors on Tuesday that the company planned to look into a lower-priced tier supported by ads "over the next year or two."
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Friday April 22, @02:44PM (1 child)
A few ads are just the tip of the iceberg.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday April 22, @03:52PM
Every tech company built on eternal exponential growth suddenly finding there's a market cap for their product and they can't just keep getting free money forever sucks shit. Because their conclusion isn't "let's adapt to the new reality and find a way to make steady amounts of money growing at the same rate as the economy overall" it's "let's squeeze our customers, employees, and governments until things are back to 'normal'"
I don't know if they know that it almost always backfires, or if they do and it gets ignored by MBAs and accountants going "WE MUST DO SOMETHING"
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday April 22, @03:21PM (1 child)
If those greedy fuckers think I'm going to pay to watch ads they should prepare for disappointment. I can easily live without Netflix, Prime, NowTV, Disney+ and all the rest and will be cancelling my subscriptions as soon as they start their advertising barrage. Send a message loud and clear - I'm not paying to have my time taken away from me; it's the most precious thing I have!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 22, @03:58PM
You are not alone. Netflix, prime, and others have been training viewers to binge shows without commercial interruptions for almost twenty years now. That's a whole generation. So trying to turn streaming into cable will backfire.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday April 22, @03:57PM
The instant that my paid Netflix sub starts showing ads is when I will cancel. If they want to have an ad-supported tier that's fine, but don't be stupid by getting greedy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 22, @04:03PM
I rather agree with Elon. If your content begins to broadly pander to a fringe minority, then general audiences will switch off. The looks on their faces approximate how your family's do when you start talking about tech minutiae.