Innovative Brain-Wide Mapping Reveals a Single Memory Is Stored Across Many Connected Brain Regions:
A new study from 's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory provides the most extensive and rigorous evidence yet that the mammalian brain retains a single memory across a broadly distributed, functionally integrated complex spanning many brain regions, rather than in just one or a few spots.
Memory research pioneer Richard Semon had predicted such a "unified engram complex" more than a century ago, but achieving the new study's confirmation of his hypothesis required the application of multiple newly developed technologies. The researchers found and ranked dozens of previously unknown memory-related areas in the study, demonstrating that memory recall becomes more behaviorally powerful when multiple memory-storing regions are reactivated rather than just one.
"When talking about memory storage we all usually talk about the hippocampus or the cortex," said co-lead and co-corresponding author Dheeraj Roy. He began the research while a graduate student in the RIKEN-MIT Laboratory for Neural Circuit Genetics at The Picower Institute led by senior author Susumu Tonegawa, Picower Professor in the Departments of Biology and Brain and Cognitive Sciences. "This study reflects the most comprehensive description of memory encoding cells, or memory 'engrams,' distributed across the brain, not just in the well-known memory regions. It basically provides the first rank-ordered list for high-probability engram regions. This list should lead to many future studies, which we are excited about, both in our labs and by other groups."
The team was able to map regions participating in an engram complex by conducting an unbiased analysis of more than 247 brain regions in mice who were taken from their home cage to another cage where they felt a small but memorable electrical zap. In one group of mice their neurons were engineered to become fluorescent when they expressed a gene required for memory encoding. In another group, cells activated by naturally recalling the zap memory (e.g. when the mice returned to the scene of the zap) were fluorescently labeled instead. Cells that were activated by memory encoding or by recall could therefore readily be seen under a microscope after the brains were preserved and optically cleared using a technology called SHIELD. By using a computer to count fluorescing cells in each sample, the team produced brain-wide maps of regions with apparently significant memory encoding or recall activity.
The maps highlighted many regions expected to participate in memory but also many that were not. To help factor out regions that might have been activated by activity unrelated to the zap memory, the team compared what they saw in zap-encoding or zap-recalling mice to what they saw in the brains of controls who were simply left in their home cage. This allowed them to calculate an "engram index" to rank order 117 brain regions with a significant likelihood of being involved in the memory engram complex. They deepened the analysis by engineering new mice in which neurons involved in both memory encoding and in recall could be doubly labeled, thereby revealing which cells exhibited overlap of those activities.
Journal Reference:
Roy, Dheeraj S., Park, Young-Gyun, Kim, Minyoung E., et al. Brain-wide mapping reveals that engrams for a single memory are distributed across multiple brain regions [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29384-4)
What does "single memory" even mean?
Thought so.
Did you?