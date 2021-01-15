from the we'll-take-the-alternative-way dept.
The decentralized social network is having a moment — again:
We may not yet know exactly what Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter means for the platform, but one Twitter alternative is already booming as a result of the news. Mastodon, the open-source social media service which bills itself as the "largest decentralized social network on the internet," has been "exploding" since Musk's acquisition, according to its founder.
"Funnily enough one of the reasons I started looking into the decentralized social media space in 2016, which ultimately led me to go on to create Mastodon, were rumours that Twitter, the platform I'd been a daily user of for years at that point, might get sold to another controversial billionaire," he wrote. "Among, of course, other reasons such as all the terrible product decisions Twitter had been making at that time. And now, it has finally come to pass, and for the same reasons masses of people are coming to Mastodon."
[...] While Mastodon has been in the spotlight as a potentially viable Twitter alternative in the past, it has yet to reach the mainstream. But its current popularity comes at a moment when Twitter is also exploring how it could become an open-sourced protocol — much like Mastodon.
Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not a single, centralized service. Though the interface looks similar to Twitter — it has a 500-character limit but otherwise will be mostly recognizable to Twitter users — it runs on an open-source protocol. Groups of users are free to create and maintain their own "instances" with their own rules around membership, moderation and other key policies. Users are also able to take their followers with them between instances.
[...] But all that also comes with extra complexity for new users who may not easily understand Mastodon's unique structure or how it works. But those who stick around long enough may see some significant new features. Rochko said that end-to-end encrypted messaging is in the works, as well as "an exciting groups functionality."
Anyone in the community have experience using or recommending it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @04:55AM (1 child)
The less righteous extremists on Twitter, the better. The narrative that the Twitter's microblogging righteous extremists was were it's money came from is of course a flake. Twitter is an surveillance platform for the Advertising industry.
I expect the same law of "if you create an alternative platform because of X-prosecution, only X's will want to use it" that made the "alt-right"-branded sites never reach critical mass will see another proof by example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @05:10AM
> Anyone in the community have experience using or recommending it?
Mastodon has tiny splintered communities, where 'Federation' of the critical-mass-reaching ones is dominated by Extremists who'll boot you off at the first perceived microagression or a hint of Transpobia which can be not having the correct Code of Conduct, because They Know that Mastodon will fall under Total Control of the Alt-Right if they're not eternally vigilant. And following on from my law in the first post, the traffic you see is mostly political spam, which doesn't attract new users that well; "The BLM spam phase" saw a marked drop in participation in the primary Feds, while the Anime-Manga groups stayed constant.
Trump invested in a Mastodon-based social platform, and look at how they reacted to that. Mastodon is probably the most Partisan net.interaction platform in existence now (..which is why 'normal people' don't stick with it)