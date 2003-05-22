from the for-some-values-of-'surge' dept.
Linux gaming surges in popularity – is this the Steam Deck effect?:
Linux gaming has witnessed an impressive uptick in popularity among Steam gamers, going by the latest hardware survey from Valve's gaming platform.
The hardware survey for April 2022 shows that the amount of gamers using Linux has increased to 1.14%, which is still a modest percentage, but it's up quite strongly on the previous month when Linux sat at exactly 1.0%.
While an increase of 0.14% means very little for Windows, it's actually a big leap for Linux, and in fact represents the second-highest level of adoption the alternative platform has witnessed in recent times, going by Valve's figures.
What was the best month ever for Linux, you may well wonder? That'd be November 2021 when Steam's hardware survey reported an adoption level of 1.16%, as Gaming on Linux, which reported on this, pointed out. Interestingly, that adoption percentage had climbed to that peak quite speedily since July 2021, when the Steam Deck was first announced, but since hitting that high, the percentage has drifted slowly downward to 1% in March 2022.
So what's quite remarkable here is that we've seen a large spike, relatively speaking, with a jump from 1% to 1.14% – the biggest leap in recent times in the space of just a month.
I am not a gamer, so why are Linux users not using it as a gaming platform? Is it lack of graphics card support, poor range of available games or are Linux users simply more orientated towards business, programming and other non-gaming aspects of computing? JR.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Wednesday May 04, @08:58PM
I'm a One Percenter! Woohoo!
I use Linux for all my PC gaming. I also use the Quest, PS2, and PS3. Maybe I'll use the PS4 and/or PS5 ten years from now, when availability increases and price decreases.
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday May 04, @09:03PM
Just parsing out what's in the summary, I think they're trying to say this is a 14% increase, which is -- well -- kinda a surge. If it sticks.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday May 04, @09:03PM
Is there some some reason to assume Linux user's aren't using it as a gaming platform?
Last I heard Linux was only estimated to hold around 2% of the desktop market (feel free to correct me, it's been a while). So even if the same percentage of Linux users used Steam as on other platforms, you'd still only expect to see Linux users as 2% of the Steam market.
BUT. A whole lot of Linux users feel strongly about Free Software and user freedom, and you can probably reasonably expect a large percentage of those to stay away from Steam's proprietary and DRM-laden service. Gaming is not Steam.
Would that be enough to halve the number of Linux Steam users versus other platforms? Maybe, maybe not. But I'd be willing to bet it's easily a more significant factor than any of JR's proposals.
Steam Deck introduces a new consumer-oriented gaming platform, where the uses don't necessarily care that it's Linux. I would certainly expect that to increase the total number of Linux gamers in the world. Just as the incorporation of Linux into virtually every TV, router, etc. on the planet greatly increased the number of embedded Linux users, mostly without their knowledge. Though probably not by quite such a dramatic amount.
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday May 04, @09:06PM
I'm not a gamer either. But I wonder, are there "gamers" who mostly use abandonware that's been thoroughly sussed out to run on alternative platforms and in emulation? It's probably incredibly difficult to poll and track that activity.
If a "gamer" has to be someone who doesn't second-guess spending $1500 on a computer, then yeah, the current market just doesn't care about supporting those people using Linux, as far as I can tell.
(Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Wednesday May 04, @09:10PM
JR: I am not a gamer, so why are Linux users not using it as a gaming platform? Is it lack of graphics card support, poor range of available games or are Linux users simply more orientated towards business, programming and other non-gaming aspects of computing? JR.
For *years* it was a chicken and egg problem. Not enough users to lure developers, not enough popular titles to lure users. Absolute numbers have been ticking up while percentages have been bouncing around. Many indies & small studios are picking up cross-platform tools and don't mind maintaining an extra build, which helps, but need more users before AAA studios care much. Proton is bringing in titles and users. Anti-cheat tools going cross-platform helps. Steam Deck alone should cause continuous uptick for a while. Not expecting double-digit percentages any time soon, but if or when it happens that may help convince major studios to do more than just push the extra few buttons to allow EAC to work under Proton. One can hope anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 04, @09:13PM (1 child)
I do play games from time to time... on a game console (Switch). I played games on Linux in the past (NWN, Introversion games), but these days I'm not interested in PC gaming any more. I try to keep my PC clean from proprietary software and most gaming software falls into this box. Also, all the DRM/always-online schemes made me loose interest in PC gaming. I don't feel it as a loss, as I run a fairly old system as my main desktop, no need to keep pushing for newer hardware. For the Switch I use for gaming I always use/buy a cardridge-version when available. With the little amount of time I have available for gaming, the Switch just does what it needs for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 04, @10:10PM
Now if only owning the cartridge meant you could play without downloading tons of updates first . . . .
Agreed for always-on bullshit and the anti-cheat spyware.