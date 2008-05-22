from the made-there-anyway dept.
China's Government, State-Backed Firms to Scrap Foreign PCs Within Two Years:
In a bid to support local PC makers and software developers and reduce the impact of any potential future sanctions from western governments, China's government this week reiterated its order to replace foreign-branded PCs and programs used by government agencies and state-backed companies with local technology within two years.
While replacing a Dell running Windows with a Lenovo running Linux sounds tempting for Chinese companies, it looks like the country has been failing to do so up to this point, but the renewed initiative appears to have more teeth.
Chinese central government authorities this week ordered government agencies and state-owned and state-backed firms to stop using foreign-branded computers and software within two years and replace them with locally developed hardware and software, reports Bloomberg. Eventually, the mandatory program will be extended to provincial governments and give them a two-year switch period. The aggressive plan requires the replacement of at least 50 million PCs used by central government agencies alone, notes the report.
There are several reasons why the Chinese government wants the country to switch to local technologies. Firstly, it wants to keep Chinese money in China and not see it headed to foreign companies. Secondly, after learning from the Huawei crackdown lesson, it wants to ensure that it does not rely on technology developed and built elsewhere. Specifically, technology that could be barred from being imported to China. Thirdly, it wants to strengthen the security of its agencies and commercial entities.
The vast majority of PCs sold globally are assembled in China, but they carry brands of American or European origin. The Chinese government and state-owned corporations also use China-made Dell and HP-badged computers. Still, it looks like Beijing only wants to see local brands — Lenovo, Inspur, Founder, Tsinghua Tongfang — in state offices and state company offices.
Being the world's largest PC maker, Lenovo can certainly produce enough computers to satisfy the demands of central and eventually local governments and state-owned and state-backed firms. Companies like Founder, Tsinghua Tongfang, and Hasee can certainly increase their output, too. Local electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers like Foxconn Technology will certainly be glad to help (and offset dropping orders for China-bound PCs from brands like Dell and HP).
[...] In general, building PCs with Chinese brands on them is not a problem for Chinese manufacturers. The biggest challenge — and one of the main reasons why China still relies on foreign technology — is replacing American and European software with Chinese alternatives.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday May 10, @04:14AM
Perhaps they just need some more incentive and pressure. Include computer and OS in the social score algo. Not running Chinese stuff? Massive negative impact. That sure would speed things up ...