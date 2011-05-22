from the that's-the-brakes dept.
No more brakes for cars of the future:
Electric cars of the future could be able to ditch conventional brake technology in favour of powerful regeneration by battery-powered motors.
[...] Electric cars already use a combination of conventional friction braking and brake regeneration. The latter slows down vehicles using resistance from the same electric motor that propels the car, feeding that energy into the car's battery to extend its range.
DS, Citroen's luxury arm, said it is "exploring whether regenerative braking alone could eventually be the sole method to slow cars down, helping to better recharge the battery in the process, and doing away with conventional brake discs and pads".
[...] [Conventional brake pads and drums] produce "brake dust", fine particles of metallic material that separates from the pad and disc as part of the braking process.
[...] Dr Asma Beji, a non-exhaust particles expert, said in June 2021 that "the impact on health of brake wear particles is undeniable and cannot be neglected".
[...] Environmental researcher Dr Liza Selley, published a paper for the MRC Centre for Environment and Health at King's College London and Imperial College London in 2020 that suggested "diesel fumes and brake dust appear to be as bad as each other in terms of toxicity in macrophages".
[...] "Macrophages protect the lung from microbes and infections and regulate inflammation, but we found that when they're exposed to brake dust they can no longer take up bacteria.
"Worryingly, this means that brake dust could be contributing to what I call 'London throat' – the constant froggy feeling and string of coughs and colds that city dwellers endure – and more serious infections like pneumonia or bronchitis which we already know to be influenced by diesel exhaust exposure."
DS and other manufacturers including Jaguar and Porsche participate in Formula E electric car racing. The series will eliminate rear disc brakes from its next-generation machines in a bid to improve real-world research into the performance potential of purely regenerative braking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @12:14AM
when you slam on the brakes.
FUN!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday May 12, @12:16AM
When the asshole in front of the asshole in front of me is guaranteed to not do something stupid, requiring the asshole in front of me slam on their brakes, then I'll buy it. Until then, just watch a YouTube "dumbass drivers" video to realize why, no matter how good a driver you are, you need good brakes that are capable of burning rubber at a moment's notice.
I think I'm half Spider man and half Batman. Because I have no powers and no money.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @12:25AM
You geezers may remember bikes with tiny generators attached to the rear wheel to power the front light bulb.
Seems the same basic principle - the momentum converted to generate electric current/charge batteries.
But it's disturbing that they are conflating the problem of conventional brake dust with that of efficacy of generator brake. Seems they know generator brake will be inadequate so they pull in enviro concerns - not exactly confidence-inspiring.
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Thursday May 12, @12:30AM (1 child)
I was under the impression that shorting the ends of a motor worked best as a brake when it was a dead short: i.e. no resistance across the motor's poles. I thought that was why the physical brakes were there - that the effect of regenerative braking was reduced the lower the car's speed - and so the brake pads took up the slack at low speeds.
Does charging the battery give better braking performance than a dead short? If so, why aren't they used exclusively? Are the car designers wanting a manual backup in case of software bugs?
Inquiring minds want to know.
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @12:55AM
Well, majored in EE in college anyway.
Motor and generator are the two sides of a same coin. Motor converts electric energy into mechanical energy by rotating the rotor. Generator converts mechanical energy (usually from rotating rotor) into electrical energy.
Have no idea what you mean by "shorting the motor,"
Over to you better EEs and the ones familiar with regenerative brakes.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Thursday May 12, @12:51AM (1 child)
I was involved in the design an ultrasonic wire bonder.
One of the things I had to contend with was the big spool ( well, related to the rest of the design ) of gold welding wire, thinner than a human hair. And it had to be dispensed at whatever speed the weld transducer needed.
We chose a DC servomotor to drive the wire dispenser - a motor driven spool..
Much to my delight, I discovered that using a H bridge to drive the motor, using two BJTs in the upper part as emitter-follower voltage sources and MOSFETS in the lower part to switch between forward and reverse mode, if I simply drove neither the forward or reverse BJT, but turned both direction MOSFETs on, It would brake absolutely perfectly. The motor became a DC generator - shorted by the simultaneously on MOSFETs. Actually, it worked so good I had to put a 5 ohm resistors in series with the motor to drop the jerk.
The braking was proportional to speed, with the terminal braking dropping to zero, which killed off the jerk which was causing mayhem on the spool.
If this magnetic braking works as good on a car as it did on my wire bonder, you just ain't gonna get any better.
Oh, incidentally, "jerk" is the derivative of acceleration.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @01:05AM
I didn't like him either, but sabotaging his brakes is taking things too far!