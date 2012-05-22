from the but-can-it-run-Crysis? dept.
Tachyum's Monster 128 Core 5.7GHz 'Universal Processor' Does Everything
Tachyum has created one of the most powerful processors in the world: The Prodigy T16128 Universal Processor. The Prodigy T16128 has 128 64-bit CPU cores operating at up to 5.7GHz, 16 DDR5 memory controllers, and 64 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and can handle general-purpose computing, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI workloads — all on a single chip.
Tachyum calls Prodigy the world's first "universal processor," and says it was designed from the ground up to be a multi-purpose CPU capable of running a multitude of the world's most intensive computing applications. Prodigy not only handles all of these different tasks on a single chip, it does so with a power budget that's 10 times lower than that of traditional hardware — and at one-third the cost.
Tachyum boldly claims the Prodigy supercomputer chip offers four times the performance of Intel's fastest Xeon on the market and triple the raw performance of Nvidia's H100 in high-performance computing applications. All while being 10 times more power efficient.
To create such impressive performance within a single core architecture, Tachyum says it built Prodigy with matrix and vector processing capabilities from the ground up — rather than making them an afterthought. Prodigy supports a range of data types, including FP64, FP32, TF32, BF16, Int8, FP8, and TAI, all from the individual CPU cores themselves.
[...] The Prodigy T16128 runs on a 5nm process technology of unknown origin, and operates within a very small (for the power it provides) 64 mm x 84mm FCLGA package. Tachyum says the chip is capable of performing 12 AI PetaFLOPS and 90 TeraFLOPS when it comes to HPC workloads. The Prodigy chip can also run binaries for x86, ARM, RISC-V, and ISA. For some perspective, a single Nvidia A100 is only capable of 5 AI PetaFLOPS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @07:38PM (2 children)
All those specs up there and nothing on actual wattage
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @08:23PM
The wattage is remarkable... on paper, just like the processor itself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @09:03PM
Imagine a Beowulf cluster of these!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @07:45PM (4 children)
Windows 10?
I have a i7 and it takes a half hour for windows to stop doing all it's background shit. Not usable until then.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday May 12, @07:53PM (2 children)
That's not your i7's fault. That's entirely on Windows. Try Linux on that machine, especially with a lighter desktop like Xfce, and you'll be absolutely blown way at how quick it runs :)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 12, @08:51PM (1 child)
Intel should run an ad cam pain. "Don't blame us! Blame Microsoft!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @09:01PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Thursday May 12, @07:56PM
My main thought is this "Do you have an SSD?", because a lot of that slow loading and junk is due to a very slow HDD. Sure, you'll still have the standard windows bloat, but you won't also be waiting on a spinning platter.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by dltaylor on Thursday May 12, @08:04PM
If there's not going to be any silicon until 2023, how much of the performance is "expectations"?
We can simulate a great many things CPUs do, but these claims do need some verification. What fab, even in deepest, darkest secure Area 51 is producing 5nm features on 4 cm2 of silicon?
I question the power requirements most of all. How much current does it take to drive a DDR5 interface? A hundred watts? Now run 16 of them simultaneously. PCIe is not free in terms of power, either. Perhaps, which we will see when we can get one, the total power draw of all cores active, running programs from cache, will be 1/10 of 128 cores worth of Xeon or Epic.
In terms of being the "first universal processor", that claim ignores a lot of history. A 68040 could make that claim, since it could run, in simulation, the ISA of every processor available at the time. Itaniums probably could have, since there was x86 emulation to allow Windows binaries to be used, given the dearth of Itanium binaries.
I would bet my house that a Z-series (probably Power) can do it, too.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @08:07PM (1 child)
TFA: "Production starts in 2023, so we should see actual benchmarks of these chips sometime next year."
dnb.com: "Tachyum, Inc. has 30 total employees across all of its locations and generates $5.13 million in sales (USD)."
Conclusion: pump and dump.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 12, @08:13PM
So... pretty much like the 100+ core matchbox CPU a decade ago that never came to fruition.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 12, @08:34PM (3 children)
Did I miss this in TFA? Did they mention what instruction set this runs?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 12, @08:36PM (2 children)
Digging more deepfully... [tachyum.com] it runs:
Runs binaries for x86, Arm, and RISC-V in addition to native ISA
(Score: 2) by Rich on Thursday May 12, @08:40PM (1 child)
Haha. Datasheet. "Datasheet!". They have the chutzpah to call their sorry advertising leaflet a "datasheet".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 12, @08:50PM
Ya wanna data sheet? Herez a data sheet! [baldengineer.com] Note that the Vff pin must be supplied 6.3 VAC.
