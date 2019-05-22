from the dont-put-some-of-your-eggs-in-too-many-baskets dept.
Tech war: China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design to minimise potential damage from 'being cut off' by US sanctions
A growing number of Chinese chip design firms have adopted open-source RISC-V in their chip designs as an alternative to Intel's proprietary X86 and Arm's architecture, in a bid to minimise potential damage from US sanctions and to save on licensing fees.
[....] "[This] gives Chinese companies access to a global open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) ecosystem," said Stewart Randall, head of electronics and embedded software at consultancy Intralink. "So Chinese companies can have access to, and create, their own cores or chips based on it."
However, some industry experts said China's adoption of open-source RISC-V architecture would not shield them from all US sanction risks, as America still holds the trump card when it comes to electronic design automation (EDA) tools, the key software needed for chip design, as well as chip manufacturing technologies.
If you really want to create your own cores from scratch, without licensing anyone else's IP, is it truly possible to do so with RISC-V?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday May 20, @10:32AM
What is really astounding, is that the Intel architecture has maintained dominance for so long. Back in the dark ages, there were three contenders: National Semiconductor, Motorola, and Intel. NS had a clean architecture and well designed instruction set. Motorola was a bit messier, but OK. Intel's architecture was a total kludge.
Somehow,Intel won. Better marketing? Back room deals? No idea, bit the x86/x64 architecture has only gotten kludgier over the decades.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday May 20, @11:15AM
As awful as Russia may be, other not-yet-quite-enemies of the United States have taken good notice of how the US uses its private tech sector to bully other countries around, and how vulnerable they are to the whims of the administration du jour when they rely on US tech.
In the case of China, they first saw it when the US decided to target Huawei.
I am not surprised one bit that China wants to regain its tech independence. I won't be surprised when bona fide US allies quietly decide to progressively follow suit and regain their own independence, just in case another crazy POTUS gets elected and the US changes tack with them.
The result is that the US will slowly slide into irrelevance. Was it worth it, mostly for crass hegemonic purposes, as opposed to defending itself against a real, imminent military danger, I'm not sure.