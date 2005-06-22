from the Who-gets-it?-Naturely!-(cf:-Who's-on-First?) dept.
When AI is the inventor who gets the patent?:
It's not surprising these days to see new inventions that either incorporate or have benefitted from artificial intelligence (AI) in some way, but what about inventions dreamt up by AI -- do we award a patent to a machine?
[...] In commentary published in the journal Nature, two leading academics from UNSW Sydney examine the implications of patents being awarded to an AI entity.
Intellectual Property (IP) law specialist Associate Professor Alexandra George and AI expert, Laureate Fellow and Scientia Professor Toby Walsh argue that patent law as it stands is inadequate to deal with such cases and requires legislators to amend laws around IP and patents -- laws that have been operating under the same assumptions for hundreds of years.
The case in question revolves around a machine called DABUS (Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience) created by Dr Stephen Thaler, who is president and chief executive of US-based AI firm Imagination Engines. Dr Thaler has named DABUS as the inventor of two products -- a food container with a fractal surface that helps with insulation and stacking, and a flashing light for attracting attention in emergencies.
For a short time in Australia, DABUS looked like it might be recognised as the inventor because, in late July 2021, a trial judge accepted Dr Thaler's appeal against IP Australia's rejection of the patent application five months earlier. But after the Commissioner of Patents appealed the decision to the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia, the five-judge panel upheld the appeal, agreeing with the Commissioner that an AI system couldn't be named the inventor.
A/Prof. George says the attempt to have DABUS awarded a patent for the two inventions instantly creates challenges for existing laws which has only ever considered humans or entities comprised of humans as inventors and patent-holders.
"Even if we do accept that an AI system is the true inventor, the first big problem is ownership. How do you work out who the owner is? An owner needs to be a legal person, and an AI is not recognised as a legal person," she says.
Ownership is crucial to IP law. Without it there would be little incentive for others to invest in the new inventions to make them a reality.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 06, @11:42AM (1 child)
The "inventor" who made the creative leap to apply AI to find a novel solution to a problem, and communicated this solution in the form of a patent application would be the inventor... attempting to pass credit to some algorithm would be like attempting to credit the paper you write on as "inventor."
Of course, this is all moot in the financial side of things because AIs are wholly owned entities, even more so than "natural persons" and the owner of the patent rights will be receiving all remuneration associated with the patent. Unlike natural persons, AI doesn't even start out with presumed rights to invention to be signed away in exchange for the infrastructure and power required to do their inventive work.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday June 06, @12:04PM
My sentiments too.
As well as take responsibility of what the AI does if sold to the public.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday June 06, @11:58AM
Someone wants a free DDoS stresstest for his webpage, I get it...
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday June 06, @11:45AM (1 child)
The first question should be, if it can be found by an AI, is it even patent-worthy?
Also:
The world wide web was not patented. Does that mean nobody ever invested in it? Quite the opposite, indeed.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 06, @12:05PM
If it can be found using a sliding rule, is it even patent-worthy?
I mean, AI runs on a computer, which is used in a specific way by a human. Sorta sophisticated sliding rule which is also faster.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @11:47AM (2 children)
that very fact being demonstrable proof that there is no "inventive step" in it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 06, @11:55AM
Really? If I invest in an search for something in a given sci/tech domain (no intelligence required, just brute force search) and discover ways to solve a problem, isn't this invention?
How would be this different from Edison's approach to find a filament for incandescent bulbs?
How's this different from the painstaking search for chemical compounds with therapeutic effects? (and discover Viagra instead of a heart-related chest pain medication)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2, Disagree) by c0lo on Monday June 06, @12:00PM
This is selling "begging the question" as a valid argument. Go away, 'tis stupid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 06, @11:48AM (1 child)
At their base, patents are (supposed to be) incentives for the inventor to share the invention publicly (as opposed to keeping it a commercial secret) How does this translate when the inventor is an AI?
Does AI itself have a motivation not to share the invention? Would granting a patent to an AI increase the AI motivation to keep inventing?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @12:20PM
Nothing at all can motivate an AI, it is a non-entity and undeserving of patents. There should be no protections for discoveries via AI.
A discovery via AI is about the same as assigning an AI the task of carving a statue of a bear. If it manages to make something vaguely bear-like through it's exhaustive process of nearly random attempts that is great, but the AI doesn't deserve a patent/copyright on it. The programmer didn't sculpt a bear either, they just pointed the AI in the desired direction and got lucky.
(Score: 3, Informative) by gringer on Monday June 06, @11:54AM (2 children)
If an invention was created from a purely computational process, then it has no inventor.
Ask me about Sequencing DNA with Linux Cores and Nanopores [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @11:58AM
You really mean any things that the Folding@home would discover are no invention?
What else is needed to become an invention then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @12:16PM
i bet IBM and Amazon are real interested in who picks up the credit for an AI invention.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday June 06, @12:15PM (1 child)
AIs do not invent. Neither do hammers, pencils, or calculators. People invent.
Since a lot of people are involved in making an AI program, including those who produced the original data that went in to it, the REAL question should be which PERSON or PEOPLE gets the credit.
Given the state of "AI", I'd actually suspect that any "invention" it poops out is just an unoriginal distortion of some set of existing "inventions".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @12:20PM
FTFY.
Patent laws are the root of all evil.