Sriracha Lovers Burned as Maker Halts Production Due to Pepper Shortage

posted by hubie on Saturday June 11, @04:59PM
owl writes:

California-based Huy Fong Inc says the shortage is due to drought affecting its peppers – will it lead to battles in condiment aisles?

A looming Sriracha shortage has hot sauce lovers feeling fiery, after the maker of the popular condiment said it was suspending sales over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.

Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc confirmed that its beloved products, including Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek, would be affected, according to Bloomberg.

In an April email to customers, the company described the pepper shortage as "severe" and related to the climate. The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, and said that weather conditions were affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage.

