from the ice-cold-chili-peppers dept.
California-based Huy Fong Inc says the shortage is due to drought affecting its peppers – will it lead to battles in condiment aisles?
A looming Sriracha shortage has hot sauce lovers feeling fiery, after the maker of the popular condiment said it was suspending sales over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.
Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc confirmed that its beloved products, including Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek, would be affected, according to Bloomberg.
In an April email to customers, the company described the pepper shortage as "severe" and related to the climate. The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, and said that weather conditions were affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday June 11, @05:13PM (2 children)
Where am I going to get my capsaicin hit from now?
(Score: 2) by rufty on Saturday June 11, @05:20PM
Don’t Panic Captain Mainwaring! DON'T PANIC!!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 11, @05:33PM
You could take some crushed red pepper, blend that with stuff, and ferment it.
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/235276/how-to-make-homemade-sriracha-sauce/ [allrecipes.com]
I've been meaning to try it but never got around to it.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 11, @05:20PM
My peppers aren't growing well this year, either. Tomatoes are doing great, but the peppers are puny little things. I'm investigating the idea of a fall crop of peppers, which I've never done before.
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.