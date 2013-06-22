Lilium achieves main wing transition on its Phoenix 2 eVTOL aircraft:
German company Lilium, developer of the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVOTL) aircraft, announced that it has successfully achieved the transition of the main wing of its Phoenix 2 model.
«This is a landmark moment for Lilium and for electric aviation as a whole», the company said. For the first time, it successfully completed a transition test of the aircraft's main wing from a stationary flight position to a configuration for horizontal flight.
A transition like this has never been completed in flight on a full-size demonstrator aircraft before. It is also one of the biggest hurdles in eVTOL operations.
From an aerodynamic point of view, completing the transition means that the aircraft is able to switch from generating lift solely from the engines (as occurs in the hover phase) to generating lift from the airflow above and below the wing (as occurs during horizontal flight).
[...] The Phoenix 2, unlike many of Lilium's competitors' models, uses a series of thirty fans located in the wings and powered by batteries.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 14, @05:47PM
One step closer to flying cars we were promised!
I sure hope the designers had the foresight to make it charge from usb-c.
(Score: 2) by GreatOutdoors on Tuesday June 14, @05:55PM (1 child)
This isn't the first time an aircraft has been able to swap from vertical to horizontal flight... The Harrier jump jet did this starting in the late 60's.
Yes, I did make a logical argument there. You should post a logical response.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 14, @06:12PM
TFA says: "For the first time, it successfully completed a transition test of the aircraft’s main wing from a stationary flight position to a configuration for horizontal flight. A transition like this has never been completed in flight on a full-size demonstrator aircraft before."
Maybe the distinction is that the Harrier is a real aircraft with real operators capable of doing real missions, rather than a "demonstrator", whatever that means.
Or maybe this is just talking about some technical distinction, such as using the wings themselves to redirect thrust as opposed to the rotating nozzles used on the Harrier?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 14, @06:09PM
Considering the current climate both physically and economically, the transition from ground based transport to air based, couldn't come soon enough.