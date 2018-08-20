Stories
posted by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:18AM
Soylent

We have had to activate anti-spam measures.

Only logged in users may comment. Registered accounts may still post anonymously but must first log in and then select anonymous posting. These measures will be revoked as soon as possible


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday June 30, @05:35AM (1 child)

    by mrpg (5708) <{mrpg} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Thursday June 30, @05:35AM (#1257101) Homepage

    Good.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM (#1257103) Journal

      I am sure that there will be complaints but we feel it is the lesser of 2 evils.

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM (1 child)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM (#1257104) Journal

    Christ, it only took what...2, 3 years of me insisting? Leave this in place, for the good of the site.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:42AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 30, @05:42AM (#1257105) Journal
      It is not a permanent measure and will be revoked if possible.
