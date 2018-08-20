22/06/30/0517233 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:18AM [Skip to comment(s)]
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
*** ANTI SPAM MEASURES IN PLACE - LOGGED IN USERS ONLY *** | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday June 30, @05:35AM (1 child)
Good.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM
I am sure that there will be complaints but we feel it is the lesser of 2 evils.
We are always looking for new staff in different areas - please volunteer if you have some spare time and wish to help
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday June 30, @05:37AM (1 child)
Christ, it only took what...2, 3 years of me insisting? Leave this in place, for the good of the site.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday June 30, @05:42AM
We are always looking for new staff in different areas - please volunteer if you have some spare time and wish to help