A formidable space tourism industry may have a greater climate effect than the aviation industry and undo repair to the protective ozone layer if left unregulated:
Published today in the journal Earth's Future, researchers from UCL, the University of Cambridge and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used a 3D model to explore the impact of rocket launches and re-entry in 2019, and the impact of projected space tourism scenarios based on the recent billionaire space race.
The team found that black carbon (soot) particles emitted by rockets are almost 500 times more efficient at holding heat in the atmosphere than all other sources of soot combined (surface and aircraft) – resulting in an enhanced climate effect.
Furthermore, while the study revealed that the current loss of total ozone due to rockets is small, current growth trends around space tourism indicate potential for future depletion of the upper stratospheric ozone layer in the Arctic in spring. This is because pollutants from solid-fuel rockets and re-entry heating of returning spacecraft and debris are particularly harmful to stratospheric ozone.
Study co-author Dr Eloise Marais (UCL Geography) said: "Rocket launches are routinely compared to greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions from the aircraft industry, which we demonstrate in our work is erroneous.
Robert G. Ryan, Eloise A. Marais, Chloe J. Balhatchet, and Sebastian D. Eastham, Impact of Rocket Launch and Space Debris Air Pollutant Emissions on Stratospheric Ozone and Global Climate [open], Earth's Future, 10, 6, 2022. DOI: 10.1029/2021EF002612
(Score: 4, Informative) by oumuamua on Sunday July 03, @05:52PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/19/world/europe/germany-russia-gas.html [nytimes.com]
This decision far outstrips the CO2 produced from rockets, even in the everyday launch scenario.
They were forced to do it you say? Well they could have chosen the green option of restarting the nuclear plants they closed down less than 6 months ago, just before the war.
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/correction-germany-nuclear-shutdown-story-82051054 [go.com]
Furthermore, they are still planning to close their remaining nuclear plants:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/could-germany-keep-its-nuclear-plants-running-2022-06-22/ [reuters.com]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 03, @06:17PM
Only rich people can afford space tourism and anything rich people do is OK. A workable solution will be to double the carbon tax on everyone else.