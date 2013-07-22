from the pong-playing-pays-perceptual-premiums dept.
Study: Video Game Players Show Enhanced Brain Activity, Decision-Making Skill:
Frequent players of video games show superior sensorimotor decision-making skills and enhanced activity in key regions of the brain as compared to non-players, according to a recent study by Georgia State University researchers.
The authors, who used functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI) in the study, said the findings suggest that video games could be a useful tool for training in perceptual decision-making.
"Video games are played by the overwhelming majority of our youth more than three hours every week, but the beneficial effects on decision-making abilities and the brain are not exactly known," said lead researcher Mukesh Dhamala, associate professor in Georgia State's Department of Physics and Astronomy and the university's Neuroscience Institute.
"Our work provides some answers on that," Dhamala said. "Video game playing can effectively be used for training — for example, decision-making efficiency training and therapeutic interventions — once the relevant brain networks are identified."
[...] "These results indicate that video game playing potentially enhances several of the subprocesses for sensation, perception and mapping to action to improve decision-making skills," the authors wrote. "These findings begin to illuminate how video game playing alters the brain in order to improve task performance and their potential implications for increasing task-specific activity."
The study also notes there was no trade-off between speed and accuracy of response — the video game players were better on both measures.
"This lack of speed-accuracy trade-off would indicate video game playing as a good candidate for cognitive training as it pertains to decision-making," the authors wrote.
Journal Reference:
Timothy Jordana and Mukesh Dhamala, Video game players have improved decision-making abilities and enhanced brain activities [open], Neuroimage: Reports, 2, 3, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.ynirp.2022.100112
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 13, @11:32PM
Sure, they can differentiate friend from foe quickly and make tactical decisions better, possibly even strategize for the game-world, but how does this decision making skill map to important real-life decisions like "should I vape with my friends, or not?", "Sure, I know how to use a condom, but if I insist on doing it now I may lose the moment and not get laid at all - what do I do here?", "Rent-a-Center for $100 per week, or save $400 and buy it outright?" and the all-important "paper or plastic?" at the checkout line?
As a deadly force carrying first responder, yes - I can see how video game training can build valuable real life skills (and there are quite a lot of real-life simulators used in law enforcement training today). But outside that and similar small niche slices of society, I don't think, for instance, that I want my retirement fund investment counselor having their decision making skills honed in DOOM.
