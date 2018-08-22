from the bacon-is-as-bacon-does dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Ask meat eaters and most would likely agree that one of the carnivorous delights non-meat-eaters are most missing out on is bacon. Salty, smoky, chewy, delectable on sandwiches, crumbled up in recipes, or eaten by hand—there’s really nothing like it.
Except now there is, according to startup MyForest Foods and its customers in New York and Massachusetts. The clincher? The vegetarian-friendly bacon substitute is made from mushroom roots.
Mushroom roots are technically called mycelium, which isn’t the sort of root you’d see attached to most plants or trees; rather, it’s a root-like structure of fungus composed of a mass of branching, thread-like strands called hyphae. The hyphae absorb nutrients from soil or another substrate so the fungus can grow.
[...] A batch of the mycelium MyForest Foods is using to make its bacon grows in 12 days. Last month the company announced the opening of a vertical farm near Albany, New York where it plans to grow around three million pounds of mycelium a year, enough for a million pounds of imitation bacon.
[...] 12 days after depositing mushroom cells on their wood chip substrate, the mycelia are ready to be “harvested”—they grow in blocks, which are run through slicers to yield strips the same size and shape as bacon. “We sort of trick the mushroom to form these, basically, sheets of mushroom flesh,” Bayer told Axios. “So rather than forming a mushroom, we get a 50-foot-long, 4-foot-wide, 2-inch-thick slab of mushroom meat.”
The strips get salt, sugar, coconut oil, beet juice, and liquid smoke added to them, and presto—they’re ready to be packaged and sold as MyBacon. Consumers can cook the bacon in a pan on the stove, just like the real thing, though possibly with more frequent flipping. [...]
[...] The company’s goal is to serve its meatless product to more than a million consumers by 2024, and not just vegetarians—they hope to entice carnivores to switch over too.
That may be a tall order, but even if mushroom bacon is half as delicious as the real thing, consumers will likely be willing to give it a shot—especially knowing that it’s easier on animals and on the planet.
I like mushrooms and I like bacon: two great tastes that taste good together?
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday August 19, @02:00AM
I've nothing against mushrooms. Mind that I hate veggie "meat" made of carbs and fat. Having said that, why can't they market it as mushrooms? I'd take it any day, but I'll be always afraid of veggie shit.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Friday August 19, @02:15AM
Radiation makes some fungi grow faster:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/radiation-helps-fungi-grow/ [scientificamerican.com]
We have artificial bacon to make us happy while we deal with radiation across the globe.
Die sad, or die happy? I will choose bacon.