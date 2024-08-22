Airlines are trying to resurrect the Concorde era:
American Airlines on Tuesday announced that it would purchase a fleet of 20 planes from Boom Supersonic, a startup building aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound. The order came after United Airlines announced last year that it would buy 15 of the company's Overture planes. Passenger flights aren't expected until the end of the decade, but if everything goes according to plan, commercial supersonic flight could return for the first time since the age of the Concorde.
Boom says its planes are designed to go at speeds twice as fast as a typical flight. That would be fast enough to get someone from Newark to London in just three and a half hours, and from Los Angeles to Honolulu in just three hours. The first of these flights is scheduled for 2026, and the company plans to start carrying passengers by 2029. If all works out, United has the option to buy at least 35 more planes from the startup; American has the option to buy another 40.
But there's another twist. Boom also wants to make these flights environmentally friendly, promising that these planes will be "net-zero carbon from day one," and rely completely on sustainable aviation fuel, which is repurposed from waste or organic sources.
[...] The idea of supersonic flight is appealing because it's extremely fast and would shave hours off of transoceanic flights. That's not to mention that it would be pretty cool to travel faster than the speed of sound.
But as the Concorde, the world's first and last supersonic commercial passenger jet, showed years ago, the prospect of an environmentally friendly supersonic flight is not just a highly ambitious (and potentially impossible) goal. It's also one that comes with its own set of challenges, from regulatory hurdles to solving noise pollution. Making supersonic flight economically feasible amid concerns over climate change is a difficult feat. Some experts say that the idea of green supersonic flight is almost self-contradictory. The Concorde, they note, was pretty terrible in terms of emissions.
*sigh* boring... Wake us when we get 200 pax at mach 3.. LA to Sydney in less than four hours
net zero is what you put on the prospectus to lure investors.
This thing hasn't even flown as a prototype, yet.
Test flights starting 4 years from now.
Test flights.
I somehow doubt you'll be flying mach speeds on a commercial airline within my lifetime.
Yeah, I'm old. But not old enough to think this stupid thing is going to make anyone money outside of 3-4 folks with the inside edge.
I somehow doubt the regulatory environment will be encouraging for a fossil-fuel-based future for air travel in four years.