California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don't emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035.

The California Air Resource Board will vote to implement the measure on Thursday, with board member Daniel Sperling telling CNN that he is "99.9 percent" confident that it will pass. "This is monumental," Sperling added. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."