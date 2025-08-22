California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.
"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don't emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035.
The California Air Resource Board will vote to implement the measure on Thursday, with board member Daniel Sperling telling CNN that he is "99.9 percent" confident that it will pass. "This is monumental," Sperling added. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."
https://www.sfgate.com/entertainment/article/California-Is-Banning-the-Sale-of-Gas-Cars-17395622.php
(Score: 2) by kreuzfeld on Thursday August 25, @09:46PM (1 child)
But it's still vaguely reassuring to see some state doing something, at any rate.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday August 25, @10:03PM
I've yet to be convinced that Electric vehicles are definitively better for the environment than Gas powered vehicles. Perhaps, if they were powered by "clean energy" and battery technology wasn't a dumpster fire. Hydrogen fuel cells seemed like a much better and cleaner alternative to either approach. Unfortunately, Hydrogen is more of a pipe dream than anything at this point.
For electric vehicle to really take off, batteries need to be more standardized and more easily recycled. In the event that we create giant landfills of used lithium batteries, were' not necessarily doing the environment any favors. Still, with consolidation of pollution and areas that are polluted via electricity generation. We could do things that could better handle the pollution. Whereas with gas powered vehicles, the polluting elements are so wide spread. Any solution that could reduce the pollution has a major cost hurdle that would be shoulder be every single user.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"