In a survey of more than 500 tech workers and employers, 37pc said software developer will be the most important technology job in the future.

They were polled by Remote, a US-based company that helps organisations hire remote workers. It asked more than 500 employers and employees who work in tech for their thoughts on in-demand skills for the future.

After software developer, the jobs deemed most important for the future were software engineer, workplace manager, digital workplace programme director, head of automation and machine learning engineer.

The respondents were also asked for their views on the most in-demand skills for tech workers. The top five in-demand skills singled out by those surveyed were social media skills, digital marketing, software development, programming, web and app development and software engineering.

[...] In June of this year, the Code Institute's digital content and production manager, Daragh Ó Tuama, wrote a piece for SiliconRepublic.com that outlined nine reasons to become a software developer.

From job satisfaction to great career progression opportunities and high salaries, it's a very good option for anyone who is considering their future at the moment.